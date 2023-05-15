A little over a week ago at the Paul Underwood invite in McCool Junction, Exeter-Milligan senior Marcus Krupicka decided he wanted to try his skills at pole vaulting, something he hadn’t done since the eighth grade. He cleared 12-0 competing in ‘hey dudes” and followed up his success at the Paul Underwood last week by qualifying at the D-1 District meet in Pawnee City for the Class D State finals. The senior also qualified in the shot put for the Timberwolves.