York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

The High Plains Storm finished second at their own invite Saturday, thanks in large part to a pair of wins from junior Trevor Carlstrom. Carlstrom topped the leaderboard in the long jump with a distance of 19-09, and he edged out Cross County’s Carter Seim for gold in the 100 with a time of 11.84 seconds. In addition to his individual wins, Carlstrom ran on High Plains’ winning 4x100 relay team. The junior also won the long jump at Palmer last Thursday to give him three event victories for the week. He placed third in the 100 at Palmer.