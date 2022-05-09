York News-Times Make Athlete of the Week

McCool Junction senior Isaac Stark continued his strong season in two outings last week. At the CRC meet on Tuesday, Stark cleared the bar at 6-2 to win the high jump and added two more golds in the long and triple jumps, where he recorded leaps of 20-0¾ and 39-8¾. The senior’s three victories loomed large as the Mustangs battled with Osceola for the team title before ultimately falling 13 points short. Stark followed up his performance at the conference meet with two runner-up finishes and a fourth-place finish at the Tom White Invite on Friday to help McCool Junction rack up 146 points and run away with the team title.