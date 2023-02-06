During their first year fielding a girls wrestling team, both the York Dukes and Fillmore Central Panthers will be represented in Omaha at the state tournament. On Saturday, York senior Addison Cotton punched a state ticket with a district title at 145 pounds, sweeping through the field with four pins. The Panthers’ Sarah Turner also claimed a district championship at 115 pounds, defeating each of her four opponents via the pin. York finished one win shy of another district champ at 190 pounds, but senior Annsley Vernon still clinched a berth in Omaha with a 3-1 record and a silver medal.