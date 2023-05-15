Last Tuesday at the Class B-5 District Track and Field Meet in Holdrege, the York Dukes trio of Addison Cotton, Kelly Erwin and Lauryn Haggadone dominated the shot put with a 1-2-3 finish, all qualifying for the Class B State Meet this week. Cotton had a personal best of 38-9 ½ and took the top spot; Erwin was second with a throw of 37-6 and in third was Haggadone with her PR of 37-5 ½. All three girls will throw on Thursday in the second flight of the Class B State finals at Omaha Burke.