York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Ellison

Lilly Ellison, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend

During the Panthers’ 3-1 week, junior Lilly Ellison had 11 official at bats and collected eight hits, raising her average from .442 to .492 on the year. Ellison had three hits against both Wilber-Clatonia and Fairbury and is currently in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. In a 12-0 win over Minden she drove in two runs and in the opening game of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament she had four RBIs against Wilber-Clatonia. Ellison had one double; scored four runs and stole a base.

