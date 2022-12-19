 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

  • 0
Yates

McKenna Yates , Junior, McCool Junction

The McCool Junction Mustangs are up to No. 5 in the latest Class D2 state girls basketball rankings and junior McKenna Yates has had a lot to do with the Mustangs 6-0 record. Yates scored 26 against Heartland Lutheran last Tuesday night on 11 of 22 shooting from the field and she added 24 in the team’s win over Shelby-Rising City and 16 in the win over the Heartland Huskies. She has scored 21 or more points in five of the team’s six games and she is shooting 54% from the field. Yates is currently averaging 24 points per game.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News