York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

The McCool Junction Mustangs are up to No. 5 in the latest Class D2 state girls basketball rankings and junior McKenna Yates has had a lot to do with the Mustangs 6-0 record. Yates scored 26 against Heartland Lutheran last Tuesday night on 11 of 22 shooting from the field and she added 24 in the team’s win over Shelby-Rising City and 16 in the win over the Heartland Huskies. She has scored 21 or more points in five of the team’s six games and she is shooting 54% from the field. Yates is currently averaging 24 points per game.