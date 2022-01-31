York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

There were several great performances at the CRC tournament. During Cross County’s three-peat, Shyanne Anderson tied the CRC single-game record with seven 3-pointers in the semis against BDS, but nobody played a bigger role in her team’s run than Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky. Jansky was E-M’s leading scorer in the quarterfinals, semis and championship game as she nearly singlehandedly willed 6-seed E-M to a runner-up finish. In a quarterfinal upset of Osceola, Jansky notched an 11-point, 13-rebound, double-double, but she took her game to another level in the semis. Jansky logged 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in an upset of 2-seed Meridian, the T-Wolves’ first triple-double since Jennifer Pribyl’s 12 point/14 rebound/10 steal outing against McCool Junction on Feb. 7, 2012. In three games last week, Jansky averaged 12.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.6 steals and shot 12 of 24 from the floor and 11 of 23 at the foul line.