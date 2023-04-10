McCool Junction senior Payton Gerken was a huge reason the McCool Junction girls won the team championship at the Meridian invite in Friend last Monday. Gerken competed in three individual events. She won the 800 meters with a time of 2:49.21; she also won the 1600 with a clocking of 6:22.33 and the 3200 as she came across the tape in 13:34.92. Gerken was also on the Mustangs 4x400 relay team which crossed the final line in 4:47.65. In all the senior was responsible for 32.5 points.