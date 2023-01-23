 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Lindburg

Hailey Lindburg, Senior, High Plains

In Tuesday’s 42-39 win over Heartland, High Plains senior guard Hailey Lindburg led all scorers with 19 points, connecting on 5 of 11 shots – including 3 of 6 from three and 6 of 8 on free throws – to pair with eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists. During the first round of the CRC tournament on Saturday, Lindburg again poured in a game-high 18 points on 4 of 12 shooting, knocking down 2 of 6 treys and going 8 of 14 from the foul line as the Storm held off Exeter-Milligan. For the week she averaged 18.5 points per game on 9 of 23 shooting and 14 of 22 free throws alongside nine boards, seven steals and a trio of assists as the Storm went 2-0.

