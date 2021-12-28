York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

In one of the biggest games in Class B girls basketball last week, the Class B No. 3 York Dukes defeated the No. 5 Adams Central Patriots 33-29. York 6-2 junior post Anna Briggs scored nine points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field. She grabbed eight rebounds and blocked seven Adams Central shots as the Dukes improved to 7-0. Briggs, a transfer from Kansas, leads York in scoring at 10.9 points per game and is also the team leader in blocked shots with 17.