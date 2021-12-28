York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Anna Briggs, Jr., York High School
In one of the biggest games in Class B girls basketball last week, the Class B No. 3 York Dukes defeated the No. 5 Adams Central Patriots 33-29. York 6-2 junior post Anna Briggs scored nine points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field. She grabbed eight rebounds and blocked seven Adams Central shots as the Dukes improved to 7-0. Briggs, a transfer from Kansas, leads York in scoring at 10.9 points per game and is also the team leader in blocked shots with 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!