Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Lauryn Haggadone

Lauryn Haggadone, SR., York High School

The York Duke softball team had a busy schedule last week as they played five games and posted a 3-2 record. During Saturday’s game against Guardian Angels Central Catholic at the Lakeview Invite, York senior Lauryn Haggadone blasted her fourth home run of the season tying her for the school career lead with 22. She also went 9 of 16 at the plate in those five games and she added another home run in the team’s win over Holdrege/Adams Central last Thursday. She knocked in eight runs to bring her team-leading total to 18, cranked out a pair of doubles and now sits at .488, which is second on the team in batting average.

