Last week McCool Junction junior Payton Gerken won all four events in which she competed. On Tuesday at the Crossroads Conference championships in Osceola, she won both the 1600 and the 3200 meter races. In the 3200 she set a season best time of 12:42.63. On Friday back home in McCool Junction she won both the 1600 and the 3200 at the Paul Underwood Invite.