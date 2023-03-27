The York Dukes went 1-2 last week when they opened the 2023 high school girls soccer season. York sophomore sweeper Lauryn Mattox was impressive in all three games. She scored the team’s only goal in an 11-1 loss to Class B rated Lexington and at York’s 1-0 win at Beatrice she assisted the winning goal on a corner kick. In a hard fought 2-1 loss to Kearney Catholic she also got the assist on another corner kick in the final seconds. During the Dukes' three-game week she accounted for 32 steals on defense.