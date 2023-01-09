York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

In Tuesday’s home win over Heartland, Centennial’s Cora Payne collected her career double-double as she notched 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and six steals. She followed that with her second double-double of the week Saturday at Raymond Central with a 12-point, 13-board outing. For the week, Payne shot 12 of 26 (46%) across three games with 29 points, 31 rebounds, 10 steals and a block as the Broncos went 2-1. For the season the junior is averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 steals per game this season while shooting 48.7% from the floor.