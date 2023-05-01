The Centennial Broncos picked up a third-place finish at the Southern Nebraska Conference track meet in Hebron on Saturday, thanks largely to the performance of junior Savannah Horne. The speedster swept the sprints – setting two 40-year-old SNC records in the process – and ran the anchor leg of the Broncos’ winning 4x100 relay. Her 100 time (12.32) eclipsed the previous SNC best of 12.34 set by Julie Faris of Tecumseh back in 1976, and her 25.49-second 200 broke the conference record previously held by Geneva’s Vicky Johnson of 25.74, set in 1983.