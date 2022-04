York junior Kelly Erwin went into the week leading the area in the shot put with a season best of 35-9 ½. On Monday at the Fillmore Central Triangular she increased her lead with a toss of 36-11 to win the shot. Thursday at the Central City Invite in strong winds, Erwin posted a throw of 36 and also took the top spot. Erwin has been consistent this season with a second place at Concordia Indoor, fourth at Fairbury and fifth place at the Platteview Invite.