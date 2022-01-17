 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
Kiersten Portwine

Kiersten Portwine, SO., York

The York girls picked up a pair of wins this past week against GICC and Crete thanks to some hot shooting, and sophomore Kiersten Portwine played a large role in the Dukes’ sizzling performance from the floor. In a 47-35 win over the Crusaders, Portwine poured in 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting and also dished out four assists while grabbing two rebounds. She followed that up with an even better performance against Crete, racking up a game-high 20 points on a 7-of-9 shooting clinic as the Dukes obliterated the Cardinals 74-34. Portwine buried six of her eight attempts from downtown in the romp and finished the week shooting 8-of-11 from beyond the arc and 10 of 13 from the floor. This season, Portwine is averaging 7.9 points and two assists per night as York is off to an 11-2 start.

Tags

