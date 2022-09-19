 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

Kassidy Stuckey, JR., York High School

For the third time this season, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won a cross country race. This past Friday the competition was tough, but Stuckey bettered three runners from Norris who head coach Eric Rasmussen said “have a good chance to finish in the top five at the Class B State Meet.” Stuckey was clocked at 19:29.91, 37 seconds ahead of Norris junior Ellie Thomas. Stuckey also won the McCool Junction Quad and just last Friday set a meet record at the Aurora invite held at Poco Creek Golf Course.

