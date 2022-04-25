 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Josi Noble

Josi Noble, SR. Cross County

Cross County logged a pair of top 3 finishes in two meets this week behind two brilliant outings from senior Josi Noble. Noble notched three event victories Tuesday at Friend to help the Cougars to a share of the team title, winning the triple jump by over four feet in addition to victories in the 400 and 300 hurdles. She followed that up with three more golds Saturday at the High Plains Invite, repeating as champ in the triple jump and 300 hurdles in addition to the 200. The senior also ran on the winning 4x400 relay and accounted for 40 of the Cougars’ 107 points. For the week, Noble won six individual events and added a seventh in a relay.

