York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

The lone area female wrestler, Burke went 4-1 at the NSAA District 2 tournament this weekend to finish third and punch a ticket to the state tournament beginning on Feb. 17. Burke dropped her first match of the day to Carol Victoria-Azcona of Omaha South but rebounded to pin Millard North’s Aracely Lozoya in 2:20. Burke then pinned Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell in 55 seconds and Omaha Marian’s Dayanna Wells in 2:56 to advance to the third-place match, where she bested Hailey Siebrass of Millard North via fall in 2:36. Burke improved her season record to 18-9 ahead of her trip to state.