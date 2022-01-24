 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
  • Updated
Anna Briggs

Anna Briggs, JR., York

The York Dukes finished 2-1 in three games this week, and the play of junior Anna Briggs was a big reason why. York’s offense struggled in a defensive showdown in a loss at Norris to begin the week, but Briggs still racked up six points to finish as one of the team’s top scorers while also leading the Dukes with nine rebounds. The junior then shot 7 of 16 from the floor and poured in a game-high 16 points to fuel York offensively in Friday’s 42-26 win at Fairbury, and she grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots defensively. The next day, Briggs finished one block shy of a triple-double, pouring in a game-high 18 points on 9 of 11 shooting, pulling down 12 boards and rejecting nine shots in a 41-32 win over North Platte. Briggs averaged 13.3 points, 9.6 boards and 4.6 blocks across three games for the week.

