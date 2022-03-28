York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

McCool Junction sophomore McKenna Yates opened the outdoor portion of the 2022 track and field season with four events and she won them all. Yates, who led the area last year in the high jump, won the event on Friday at the McCool Junction Triangular with a mark of 5-1. She also won all three speed events. Yates was clocked at 13.62 in the 100, 29.27 in the 200 and she won the 400 as well with a time of 1:06.79. Yates competed in both high jump and the 400 at state last year as well as 4x100 and 4x400 relays.