The York girls track team scored 90 points and placed third in a preview of the Central Conference meet at the Holdrege Invite on Friday. Kassidy Stuckey accounted for 20 of those points, as she swept the distance races for the Dukes. The sophomore paced the field in the 1600, clocking in with a time of 5:44.96. In the 3200, Stuckey crossed the tape in 11:47.45 to pick up her second victory in as many events.