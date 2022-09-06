 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Ella Wambold, SO., Centennial - S

Last week Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold was a big reason the Broncos were able to score wins against both Central City and Milford. Wambold racked up 68 assists in two games and she was 174 of 176 setting. The sophomore has 139 set assists in six games for the Broncos this year. Wambold’s accuracy and precision led Centennial to a team hitting percentage of .297 against the Milford Eagles. She also had seven ace serves in two games, with six of those coming against Central City. The sophomore also recorded 23 digs.

