York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

  Updated
Melanie Driwer, SR.; Morgan Driewer, JR.; Chloe Koch, FR. – York

The York Dukes took to the track last Tuesday for the B-3 district meet in Waverly. The Duke girls turned in a solid outing and qualified eight athletes for state, including a trio of pole vaulters in Melanie Driewer, Morgan Driewer and Chloe Koch. Morgan Driewer cleared the bar at 9-10 for the first time all season to clinch an automatic berth at state, while Koch joined her moments later. Melanie Driewer reached 10-10 to take home the district title as York saw all three vaulters punch a ticket to state. The Dukes join Holdrege as the only Class B schools with three girl pole vaulters in the state field.

