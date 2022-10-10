York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Polk County Slammers junior pitcher Courtney Sunday pitched the Polk County girls into the record books over the weekend when they earned their first-ever state softball berth. Last Monday she started off with a 5-0 shutout over the Twin River Titans in the subdistricts and despite a 5-4 extra inning loss to Central City, the Slammers still earned a district final at Gothenburg. On Saturday the junior allowed two earned runs, finished with nine strikeouts and gave up 15 hits. Her ERA over the week was 1.46. She also belted two home runs in the 7-3 first game win and finished the day with four RBIs.