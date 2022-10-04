 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Wilkinson

Cynley Wilkinson

Cynley Wilkinson, SO., York High School

The York Dukes went 5-1 last week and beat Seward in a top-10 clash Thursday, thanks in large part to sophomore Cynley Wilkinson. Wilkinson hammered a season-high 21 kills against Crete on Tuesday and reached double figures in wins over Seward and Hastings, finishing the week hitting .223 with 64 winners on 165 attempts. The sophomore also racked up six aces, three blocks and 28 digs. On the season, Wilkinson’s hitting .213 with 205 kills, 26 aces, 16 blocks and 139 digs.

