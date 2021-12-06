York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

The Cross County girls basketball team opened the season with a pair of wins against McCool Junction and Shelby-Rising City last week, and sophomore Lilly Peterson played a key role in both victories.

Peterson scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pair with two steals, two assists and two blocks in a 54-47 win over the Mustangs in the season opener Thursday. On Friday, she scored another 13 points and hauled in nine boards with four assists, a steal and a block as the Cougars rolled the Huskies 42-14 and improved to 2-0.