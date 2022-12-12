York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

On Saturday Centennial’s 5-10 sophomore (SG/SF) Catelynn Bargen scored a career high 25 points in the Broncos 59-26 win over the Tri-County Trojans. Bargen was 11 of 17 from the field and she hit 3 of 6 from behind the arc as she bettered her previous career high of 15 against Palmyra last year. Bargen is shooting 47% from the field through three games this year and she leads the team with 12.7 points per game. In two games last week she scored 32 points, had 11 rebounds and five assists while going 14 of 26 from the field overall.