York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Ellie Peterson continued her hot start to her sophomore season both times the York girls tennis team took to the courts last week. In a 9-0 dual win over St. Paul on Tuesday, Peterson notched an 8-2 victory at lead singles and also won her doubles match. The sophomore continued her winning ways Friday at the York Invite, as Peterson won five of six matches – four of those victories coming in either 8-1 or 8-2 decisions – en route to a second-place finish at No. 1 singles. In her lone loss against Elkhorn, Peterson trailed 6-1 early but rallied back before ultimately falling 8-6. Peterson’s strong outing at the York Invite helped the Dukes score 26 points and finish as the runner-up in the team standings. After a strong week, Peterson’s season record sits at 7-1.