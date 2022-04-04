 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Ellie Peterson

Ellie Peterson, SO., York

Ellie Peterson continued her hot start to her sophomore season both times the York girls tennis team took to the courts last week. In a 9-0 dual win over St. Paul on Tuesday, Peterson notched an 8-2 victory at lead singles and also won her doubles match. The sophomore continued her winning ways Friday at the York Invite, as Peterson won five of six matches – four of those victories coming in either 8-1 or 8-2 decisions – en route to a second-place finish at No. 1 singles. In her lone loss against Elkhorn, Peterson trailed 6-1 early but rallied back before ultimately falling 8-6. Peterson’s strong outing at the York Invite helped the Dukes score 26 points and finish as the runner-up in the team standings. After a strong week, Peterson’s season record sits at 7-1.

