York turned in a productive week on the tennis courts, anchored by stellar play from Ellie Peterson at lead singles. The junior won all four of her matches at the Lincoln Christian invite on April 18 to help the Dukes place second, and she followed that up with a dominant victory against Adams Central on Thursday. Peterson’s 5-0 record in singles play this week moved her season record to 15-1, a mark that included a pair of wins against 13-3 Kearney Catholic and 18-1 Gothenburg in Lincoln on Tuesday.