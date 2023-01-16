 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Lily Otte

Lily Otte, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran

During the Nebraska Lutheran Knights’ three-game week and a 2-1 record, senior Lily Otte was the offensive leader. She averaged 19 points per game and knocked down 8 of 19 3-point attempts. Against the East Butler Tigers she went 5 of 10 on 3-pointers, scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the first of back-to-back double-doubles for the senior. In the win over High Plains she had 16 points and 11 rebounds and in the loss to Shelby-Rising City she scored nine points and added six rebounds. Otte is averaging right at 14 points per game and nearly six rebounds per game. She has made 18 3-pointers this year.

