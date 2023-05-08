Last week in the final competition before the district meets are contested on Wednesday, May 10, Exeter-Milligan junior Savana Krupicka had a strong outing at the Paul Underwood Classic held in McCool Junction. Krupicka, one of the area’s most consistent scorers in the triple jump, won the event with a season best of 34-6 and she also won the 800 meters with a time of 2:43.20. She was second in the 400 with a clocking of 1:05.14 and was part of the third-place 4x100 Timberwolves relay team that clocked in at 56.27.