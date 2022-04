The Centennial Broncos took third place at the Malcolm Invite on Wednesday, thanks largely to a stellar day from sophomore sprinter Savannah Horne. Horne crossed the tape in 12.84 seconds to take gold in the 100 before notching a second win in the 200, where she clocked in at 29.03 seconds. Horne also anchored the Broncos’ winning 4x100 relay (55.17 seconds), and the sophomore contributed to 30 of Centennial’s 84 points.