York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

The Cross County Cougars girls’ basketball team won the Runza Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament in Central City last week defeating Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 51-48 in the finals. In the championship game Cross County junior Shyanne Anderson led the Cougars with a game-high/career high 34 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the field and 8 of 8 at the free throw line. Her 13 made 2-pointers set a Cross County single-game record. She was also the team leader in the Cougars semifinal win over the Milford Eagles as she scored 16 points and was 4 of 10 on 3-point shots. With six points on Wednesday against Mead, she averaged 17.6 points per game last week and she hit 20 of 39 shots overall for 51%.