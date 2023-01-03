 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Anderson

Shyanne Anderson, Junior, Cross County

The Cross County Cougars girls’ basketball team won the Runza Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament in Central City last week defeating Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 51-48 in the finals. In the championship game Cross County junior Shyanne Anderson led the Cougars with a game-high/career high 34 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the field and 8 of 8 at the free throw line. Her 13 made 2-pointers set a Cross County single-game record. She was also the team leader in the Cougars semifinal win over the Milford Eagles as she scored 16 points and was 4 of 10 on 3-point shots. With six points on Wednesday against Mead, she averaged 17.6 points per game last week and she hit 20 of 39 shots overall for 51%.

