McCool Junction track star McKenna Yates did everything in her power to keep the Mustangs in the team race at the Heartland invite Thursday, as the junior went a perfect 4 for 4 in event wins and accounted for 40 of the team’s 88 points in a runner-up finish. Yates broke the school record in the 100 as she timed in at 12.82 seconds and won the 200 with a time of 26.83 seconds. In the field events, she cleared 5-2 to win the high jump and took gold in the long jump with a leap of 15-4.