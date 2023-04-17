McKenna Yates, JR., McCool Junction
McCool Junction track star McKenna Yates did everything in her power to keep the Mustangs in the team race at the Heartland invite Thursday, as the junior went a perfect 4 for 4 in event wins and accounted for 40 of the team’s 88 points in a runner-up finish. Yates broke the school record in the 100 as she timed in at 12.82 seconds and won the 200 with a time of 26.83 seconds. In the field events, she cleared 5-2 to win the high jump and took gold in the long jump with a leap of 15-4.