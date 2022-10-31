York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Exeter-Milligan came two points away from upsetting Diller-Odell in the district finals and punching a return trip to state, thanks largely to a stellar postseason from Kaydence Haase. The freshman whacked 12 kills against Hampton and 24 against High Plains as the T-Wolves rolled to the subdistrict title, then racked up a team-high 14 winners to pair with seven ace serves in the district finals as Exeter-Milligan pushed the No. 5 Griffins to the limit. For the week, Haase tallied 22 digs, eight aces and 50 kills across three matches while hitting .260.