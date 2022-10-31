 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

  • 0
Kaydence Haase

Kaydence Haase, FR., Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan came two points away from upsetting Diller-Odell in the district finals and punching a return trip to state, thanks largely to a stellar postseason from Kaydence Haase. The freshman whacked 12 kills against Hampton and 24 against High Plains as the T-Wolves rolled to the subdistrict title, then racked up a team-high 14 winners to pair with seven ace serves in the district finals as Exeter-Milligan pushed the No. 5 Griffins to the limit. For the week, Haase tallied 22 digs, eight aces and 50 kills across three matches while hitting .260.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid Reaction: Illinois runs over Nebraska after QB Thompson left

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News