York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Cotton

Addison Cotton, SR., York High School

The York Dukes opened their first year of high school girls wrestling last Thursday with a win over Norris and loss to Seward. Wrestling at 145 pounds was senior Addison Cotton, who went 2-0. On Friday, she posted a 3-0 mark and won the 145-pound weight class at the West Point Friday Night Fracas. Cotton won all three of her matches by pin, including the championship where she pinned CadiJohn Rivera of Lincoln Northwest in 2:08. Cotton is 5-0 with four pins and one forfeit win.

