York News-Times Athletes of the Week
  • Updated
Hampton Hawks boys and girls basketball teams

Some things are bigger than the outcomes of individual sporting events, and the York News-Times wanted to take a moment to recognize the Hampton Hawks boys and girls basketball teams. Last week, the Hawks had to cope with the sudden loss of boys head coach Kyle Ediger late Tuesday night, hours after they swept a basketball doubleheader against Dorchester. Days later, both teams took the court in front of a packed gym for senior night against Giltner to play a basketball game and honor Ediger while still navigating the grief and mourning that comes from losing a key figure of the Hampton family. Ediger was a graduate of Hampton who returned to his alma mater and taught math in addition to his coaching duties.

