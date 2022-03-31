York News-Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Co-Captains

McKenna Yates, SO., G – McCool Junction

McCool Junction won 16 games this season and reached the district finals, and the play of sophomore guard McKenna Yates was a huge reason why. Yates led the area in scoring and free-throw percentage, ranked second in assists and steals and finished third in 3-point shooting percentage. Yates scorched the nets to the tune of 18.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor, 31.5% from three and 79.7% at the foul line. The sophomore also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.7 assists per game. “McKenna is a great scoring threat from the outside, as well as lay-ups,” Mustangs head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “She has also improved her rebounds, steals, and assists to help our team compete each night. McKenna competes against the best defenders from our opponents every game. Her free-throw percentage also makes her a great asset.” Yates recorded two double doubles this season, including 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds against East Butler on Feb. 1. She notched at least six steals in eight games, including eight against High Plains on Dec. 10 and dished out a season-high seven assists a week later against Shelby-Rising City. Yates scored in double figures in 22 of 23 games and racked up at least 20 points six times with a season-high 30 points against Hampton on Dec. 6. For her performance on the court, Yates earned first-team all-CRC recognition.

Lexi Theis, SR., G/F – Fillmore Central

Lexi Theis finished second on the area leaderboard in scoring, as the senior netted 16.2 points per game on 47.9% shooting from the floor and 27.4% from three. Theis was also a free-throw savant who attempted a whopping 166 free throws on the year and connected on 73.5% of them. Her shooting percentage and free-throw percentage both placed fourth among area leaders. Theis also ranked 10th among area leaders with 5.6 rebounds per game and added 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals. “Lexi did a fantastic job this year of adapting to a new role, which included being one of our primary ball handlers,” Fillmore Central head coach Shad Eberhardt said. “She embraced the change and was also a very efficient scorer for us throughout the year and led us in scoring. Lexi is a very complete player and was our leader in rebounds as well as amongst the best on our team in steals, assists and blocks. Lexi will leave Fillmore Central as the all-time leading scorer with 1,162 points, while also breaking numerous individual records in scoring, FG%, and FT%. She also finishes her career in the top 10 in almost every statistical category in our records.” Theis reached double-digit scoring in 21 of 25 games and scored at least 20 points six times. She also set the program’s single-game scoring record with a 33-point outing against Gibbon on Jan. 28. Theis earned first-team all-SNC honors for her performance this season.

Cameran Jansky, SR., G/F – Exeter-Milligan

Cameran Jansky played a large role in Exeter-Milligan’s 18-win season, as she led the team in several categories and finished tied for fourth among all area athletes in scoring with 12 points per game. The senior was an efficient scorer, knocking down 46.8% of field goals, 29% of 3-pointers and 58% of free throws. Jansky also tied for the area lead with 8.2 rebounds a game, and 75 of her 230 total boards came on the offensive glass. The senior averaged 3.5 steals – tied for third on the area leaderboard – along with 1.9 assists. Jansky also tallied 21 total blocks. “Cameran had a great senior year and led us in points, rebounds, steals and blocks,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said. “She was a great defensive player for us. Her ability to play all five positions on the court helped our team’s success this year. She also made a huge jump on the offensive end scoring from three and on the block. Her skills and leadership will be missed. She had an outstanding four-year career at Exeter-Milligan.” Jansky closed her career with a 13-point, 10-rebound outing in a district finals loss against St. Mary’s, the senior’s 10th double-double of the season and 14th of her career. She amassed double-digit rebounds in 11 of 28 games – including a career-high 17 boards in a win over McCool Junction on Feb. 8 – and scored in double figures 21 times, matching her career-high of 20 points on three occasions. During an upset of Meridian in the CRC semifinals, Jansky racked up 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals to record Exeter-Milligan’s first triple-double in a decade. She earned first-team all-CRC recognition for her play on the hardwood.

All-Area

Zaya Stuart, SR., Post – Hampton

During her senior year, Zaya Stuart played a pivotal role for Hampton as the Hawks went 9-12 and reached the subdistrict finals. She led the Hawks in both scoring and rebounding, ranking tied for fourth and tied for first among area leaders with 12 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, respectively. Stuart also averaged 2.9 blocks and 2.3 steals. The senior shot 40.5% from the floor and buried a third of her 21 attempts from long range. Stuart also turned in the area’s fifth-most efficient performance at the charity stripe, connecting on 71.4% of free throws. “Zaya is a four year starter,” Hampton head coach Margo LaBrie said. “She was our leading scorer and rebounder. She has set school records in free-throw percentage and blocked shots.” Stuart notched six double-doubles this season, bringing her career total to eight. She grabbed at least 12 rebounds in five games and racked up at least 15 points seven times, with a season-high 18 points against Elba on Dec. 14 and 13 rebounds on two occasions. Stuart earned all-CRC honorable mention for her play this season.

Lily Otte, JR., G/F – Nebraska Lutheran

Lily Otte played in 19 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 20 games this season and did a little bit of everything for the Knights. The junior shot 32.3% from the floor and ranked third in the area with 12.5 points per game. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals and shot 40.2% from the foul line. “Lily Otte stimulated our offense and defense,” Nebraska Lutheran head coach Moriah Hackbarth said. “She is a great player, hard worker and encouraging leader. She often would have to be shut down with multiple defenders or face guards throughout the year.” Otte pulled down a season-high eight rebounds twice and scored in double figures 11 times, including eight outings with at least 16 points. She poured in a career-high 26 points in a win over College View Academy on Jan. 20 and earned second-team all-CRC honors.

Hailey Lindburg, JR., G – High Plains

Hailey Lindburg easily led High Plains in scoring this season, as the guard ranked sixth among area leaders with 10.9 points per game. The junior was more of a volume scorer, as she shot 28.9% from the floor overall. However, Lindburg was the area’s fifth-most efficient 3-point shooter, where she buried 31% of her shots from long range. She also frequently drove to the rim to draw contact and get to the foul line, where she shot 58.2%. In addition to her role as an offensive threat, Lindburg also notched 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 assists a night. “Hailey is a three-year letter winner and a starter the last two years,” High Plains head coach Mack Alspaugh said. “She led the team in points, steals, free throws and threes. She’s a hard worker every single day in practice and on the court who’s willing to do whatever it takes to be in the game.” Lindburg pulled down double-digit rebounds twice, including a season-high 14 as part of a 14-point, 14-board double-double against East Butler on Dec. 29. The junior scored in double figures in 13 games with a season-high 19 against Dorchester on Jan. 14. Lindburg’s play on the court earned her all-CRC honorable mention.

Anna Briggs, JR., F – York

Anna Briggs provided a reliable presence down low for York all season long, as the junior was the Dukes’ top scorer and second-leading rebounder. The forward tied for eighth among area leaders with 9.2 points per game and averaged six rebounds to tie for seventh on the area leaderboard. Briggs also frequently disrupted opposing shooters with her length, notching a whopping 3.1 blocks per game. “Anna was a force for us in the middle this year,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “Her ability to alter and block shots on defense helped us hold teams to one of the lowest point totals in York history. Anna set the school record for blocked shots in a season with 80. She also was our leading scorer with excellent touch near the rim.” Briggs was pretty efficient offensively, as she shot 46.2% from the floor. She also racked up 157 total rebounds – 47 on the offensive glass – to pair with her 80 blocks. Briggs recorded two double-doubles this season, first notching 12 points and 10 rebounds in a Dec. 2 win over Ralston. In the other, she flirted with a triple-double in an 18-point, 12-board, nine-block outing during a Jan. 22 win over North Platte. Briggs notched double-digit points 12 times and was a first-team all-Central Conference selection.

Destiny Shepherd, SR., G – York

Destiny Shepherd capped a successful prep career with a solid senior campaign on the hardwood as she finished as the team’s second-leading scorer. The senior guard notched 8.8 points a night and dished out 3.4 assists, the third-best tally among area leaders. Shepherd shot 34.4% from the floor, 28.2% from 3-point range 55.1% at the charity stripe. On the defensive side of the ball, however, Shepherd made arguably her greatest impact. She notched 1.7 steals and 1.3 rebounds per game and frequently drew tough defensive assignments. “Destiny had a strong senior season, especially on the defensive side of the ball as she was typically matched up against the opposing teams top scorer,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “Her defensive effort vs Rylie Rice in the district final will be something I will always remember. Destiny also led the team in assists with 89, showing another dimension to her game.” Shepherd recorded at least five assists in seven games with a season high of nine in a win over Ralston on Dec. 2 and scored in double figures 11 times, pouring in a season-high 19 points in a win over Lakeview on Feb. 5. She earned a first-team all-Central Conference selection for her performance during her senior season.

Shyanne Anderson, SO., PG – Cross County

Shyanne Anderson missed Cross County’s subdistrict finals matchup with an injury, and the Cougars missed her presence on the court in a season-ending loss. The sophomore point guard connected at a nearly 30% clip from beyond the arc and canned seven treys against BDS in the CRC semifinals to tie the tournament single-game record. Anderson averaged 8.7 points per game, shot 33.8% from the floor overall and 75.5% at the line, where she was the area’s third-most efficient shooter. In addition to her threat as a scorer, Anderson dished out 2.5 assists per game, good for fifth among area leaders. The sophomore also averaged two rebounds and 1.8 steals. “Shyanne was a quarterback on the floor for us this year,” Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart said. “She was our primary ball handler, but she also affected games in many different ways. Her 3-point shooting was something we came to rely on, including hitting 7 in one game, but on a couple occasions she had games where she didn’t score, and we didn’t realize it until afterwards because of how well she impacted games with her ball handling, passing, and defense. I could probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve had anyone play a full 32 minutes in a game with no sub, and I believe Shyanne matched or exceeded that number by herself this year. She’s a solid player, and I look forward to seeing what a solid summer in the gym will do for her.” Anderson earned a second-team all-CRC selection and scored in double figures nine times, including a season-high 27 points in the CRC semis as she singlehandedly outscored BDS in a 39-23 Cross County victory.

Abby Nichols, SR., G/F – Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central finished the year 11-14, but the Panthers turned in the area’s second-most productive offense, averaging 46.7 points per game. Abby Nichols played a key role in Fillmore Central’s attack, as the senior provided a reliable secondary scoring option. Nichols ranked seventh on the final area leaderboard in scoring, netting 9.4 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists. She knocked down 31.6% of her field goals and canned 28.1% of her 3-pointers. The senior also turned in the 10th-best free-throw percentage among area athletes at 63.9%. “Abby had a very solid year for us and became one of our do it all players,” Fillmore Central head coach Shad Eberhardt said. “Abby was our second leading scorer and was tied for the lead in both steals and assists. Abby stepped into a larger role this season, and thrived in that role giving us a boost in all facets of the game.” Nichols grabbed eight or more rebounds in three games and reached double figures in scoring on 12 occasions. The senior poured in a season-high 17 points twice, once in a 20-point rout of Wilber-Clatonia on Dec. 18 and another in a loss to Centennial on Jan. 25. Nichols’ play on the hardwood earned her a spot on the all-SNC third team.

Lillian Dose, JR., G – Hampton

Lillian Dose manned the point for the Hampton Hawks this season and turned in a solid, balanced performance. The junior finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points a night, but she also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 assists. Dose shot 34.6% from the floor 50% at the line during her junior season. “Lillian was our point guard,” Hampton head coach Margo LaBrie said. “She is an extremely hard worker and is very coachable. She makes great decisions on the court.” Dose recorded one double-double this season in a 21-point, 11-rebound outing in a blowout win over Harvard on Dec. 27. The junior pulled down a season-high 12 boards in a loss to McCool Junction on Dec. 6 and scored at least 10 points on eight occasions, including a pair of 19-point performances in wins over College View Academy on Jan. 13 and High Plains on Feb. 15. Dose finished 10th among area leaders in scoring, fourth in assists and tied for third in steals as she earned all-CRC honorable mention.

Lilly Peterson, SO., F – Cross County

After a relatively quiet freshman season, Lilly Peterson burst onto the scene this winter with a breakout sophomore campaign for Cross County. The forward saw a massive increase in production across the board, averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, two steals and 1.7 assists per game as the Cougars shook off a slow start to win 19 games. Peterson finished as Cross County’s leading scorer and top rebounder, and she shot 36.2% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc. Peterson also converted on 67.3% of her free throws to rank seventh on the final area leaderboard. “Everything that Lilly accomplished this season was built through hours in the gym over the summer,” Cougars head coach Mitch Boshart said. “She went from seeing a few minutes a game as a freshman to being our only girl to start every game for us this year. We knew her scoring would be a factor for us this year, and she was our leading scoring, but she also led the team in rebounds. She has a ton of potential, and the exciting thing is I think we’re just scratching the surface on what she is capable of doing on the court.” Peterson pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds in a win over East Butler on Jan. 24, and she amassed 12 games in which she scored in double figures, including a 19-point outing in a December loss to Meridian and a season-high 21 points in a loss to BDS on Dec. 28. The sophomore was tabbed as a second-team all-CRC selection for her play this season.

Josi Noble, SR., G – Cross County

Josi Noble’s energy and hustle helped the senior guard serve as a sparkplug on both ends of the court for Cross County throughout her career. She racked up 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds a night and finished second on the team in assists with 2.2, helping Cross County win 19 games and claim its third consecutive CRC tournament title. Noble also led the Cougars in steals, averaging two takeaways per contest. The senior shot 42.2% from the floor and 59.6% at the charity stripe. “Josi played in 100 out of 102 possible games in her career, starting 88 of those games, including a streak of 66 consecutive games,” Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart said. “The hustle and toughness that she played with on both ends of the floor is something that you can’t coach into a person. For the last three years she drew the defensive assignment of our opponent’s top guards. Offensively, she was great at putting her head down and getting to the hoop. Her willingness to get on the floor or take a charge were great ways of bringing energy to our team.” Noble scored double-digit points five times during her senior campaign with a season-high 20 points to go with seven steals during a win against McCool Junction in the season opener. For the senior’s performance on the court, the CRC awarded Noble a spot on the first-team all-conference team. “Josi never backed down from a challenge, whether it was in a game, practice, or in the weight room,” Boshart said. “To say she’ll be missed in our program would be an understatement.”

Celesta Teijema, SR., F – Heartland

Far and away Heartland’s biggest offensive threat this past winter, senior forward Celesta Teijema netted 8.4 points per game, nearly three points a night more than the Huskies’ second-leading scorer. She connected at a 32.8% rate on field goals and canned 28.2% of her 3-pointers. The senior also shot 54.5% from the line and grabbed 4.1 rebounds a night along with 3.3 steals and 1.3 assists. “Celesta was our foreign exchange student who happened to know a thing or two about basketball,” Heartland head coach Greg Veerhusen said. “She ended up being our leading scorer. Celesta not only brought her basketball talent over to Heartland, she also brought her great fun attitude that all the girls loved. She is definitely a gym rat and loves the game very much.” Teijema scored in double figures 10 times in 22 games, netting a season-high 22 points in a win over Centennial on Jan. 3.

Emma Olsen – SR., C – Exeter-Milligan

Emma Olsen closed out a solid four-year career for Exeter-Milligan with a consistent senior season in which she averaged 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Despite playing at center, Olsen led the Timberwolves with 2.4 assists per game. She added a steal a night to pair with 20 blocks on the season as she and fellow senior Cameran Jansky provided a reliable 1-2 punch for Exeter-Milligan and helped the T-Wolves reach the district finals. Olsen shot 38.8% from the floor and 55.1% from the charity stripe during her senior season. “Emma was a great leader in the huddle for us,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said. “Her ability to score on the block and stretch it out for three was a valuable asset this year. She was very unselfish as she led the team in assists. She had a great four-year career starting since her freshman year.” Olsen scored in double figures seven times with a season-high 17 in a win over High Plains on Dec. 17, and the senior pulled down a season-best 10 boards in an upset of 2-seed Meridian during the CRC tournament on Jan. 27. She earned all-CRC honorable mention for her performance on the court.

Jasmine Turrubiates, JR., F – Exeter-Milligan

A reliable third option for the Timberwolves behind the senior duo of Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen, Jasmine Turrubiates finished her junior campaign as the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder and helped lead Exeter-Milligan to the district finals. Turrubiates netted eight points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game, the sixth-best rebounding total among area athletes. She also averaged two steals and 1.4 assists. The forward connected at a 38% clip from the floor and 48.9% rate from the line. “Jasmine made a huge jump her junior year,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said. “Jasmine is a very hard worker on both sides of the court. She rebounded the ball well for us and did a great job of getting to the basket.” Twice, Turrubiates notched double-doubles this season, as the forward racked up 11 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Shelby-Rising City on Jan. 22 and 10 points and 10 boards in a subdistrict victory over Nebraska Lutheran on Feb. 15. She cracked double figures in scoring 11 times this season, including a season-high 19 in a Dec. 21 win over Friend. For her play on the court, Turrubiates earned all-CRC honorable mention.

Mattie Pohl – SR., G – York

Mattie Pohl battled through some adversity during her senior season, as the Dukes’ guard missed four games in the middle of the season with an injury. Upon returning to the court, Pohl closed out her high school career on a positive note. The Doane basketball commit notched 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the season while shooting 35.3% from the floor. She was also the area’s fourth-most efficient sharpshooter, converting on 31.1% of her treys. Pohl also averaged 1.8 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.2 blocks for York and shot 76.8% from the foul line. During the district final victory against Northwest, Pohl hit the game’s biggest shot – a dagger trey with around two minutes to play to punch York’s ticket to state. “Mattie had another very consistent season on the court,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “On any given night, Mattie could lead the team in scoring, rebounds or steals. After battling injury around mid-season, Mattie came back and finished the season strong, especially in the district final, hitting a huge three pointer to help send us to state.” Pohl scored in double figures seven times during her senior season and scored at least 14 points in three outings with a season-high 19 in a win over Grand Island Central Catholic on Jan. 11. The senior also grabbed a season-best nine rebounds in a pair of December wins against Ralston and Elkhorn. Pohl was tabbed as a third-team all-Central Conference pick for her performance on the court.

Catelynn Bargen, FR., Wing – Centennial

The Centennial Broncos had a lot of new faces this season after losing all five starters from last year to graduation. One of those new faces, freshman wing Catelynn Bargen, quickly made her presence felt. Bargen led Centennial in scoring and assists and finished second on the team in steals and rebounds as the Broncos reached the district finals. The freshman averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 boards a night to pair with 1.8 steals and 1.8 assists. Bargen scored in double figures five times with a season-high 15 points in a subdistrict semifinal win over Palmyra on Feb. 15, and she reached double-digit rebound twice with a season-best 12 boards in a win over Sandy Creek in early December. Bargen closed her freshman season shooting 28.2% from the floor and 59.1% at the charity stripe. “Cate was a great addition to our team this year,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “She stepped in as a starter for us right away and got better and better as the year went along. You could see the comfort level, of varsity basketball, increasing for Catelynn with each game we played and that gives us extreme excitement for her future. She was a dynamic player for us with her ability to score and handle the ball, but also play with some physicality on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. We are excited about the experience she gained this year and will bring to next year’s team.” Bargen’s play earned her a third-team all-SNC selection.

Honorable Mention

Centennial – Cora Payne, SO; Ella Wambold, FR; Savannah Horne, SO; Karley Naber, SO. Cross County – Chloe Sandell, SR; Haileigh Moutray, SR; Lindee Kelley, FR. Fillmore Central – Faith Engle, JR; Bella Lichti, SR; Kaili Head, SO. Hampton – Kylie Mersch, SR; Nevaeh Lukassen, SO; Kaylei Joseph, SR. Heartland – Lilly Carr, JR; Cynthia Cerveny, SR; Riley Goertzen, JR; Hayden Mierau, SO. High Plains – Rylee Ackerson, FR; Alexis Kalkwarf, SR; Courtney Carlstrom, FR. McCool Junction – Shelby Bandt, SO; BriAnn Stutzman, SO; Sara Weisheit, SO. Nebraska Lutheran – Rebecca Hueske, FR; Sophia Helwig, SR; Jasmine Malchow, JR. York – Masa Scheierman, SR; Kiersten Portwine, SO.