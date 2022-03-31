York News-Times All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Co-Captain

Jake Bargen, Sr., Centennial

When it came time to make a decision as to whether to play football or basketball at the college level, Centennial’s Jake Bargen admitted it wasn’t an easy one to make. This past year the Bronco guard destroyed most defenses put up against him as he averaged 19.3 points per game including a 37-point effort against Sandy Creek in the SNC Tournament final and 34 points on the road at Centura. “Jake was one of the best players in the state this year. He currently leads C-1 in scoring at 19 points per game. He is also an elite defender as well,” commented Centennial head coach Cam Scholl. “Jake scored 1278 points in his career. Jake helped lead us to a conference tournament title this year. He is a terrific leader on and off the floor.”Bargen was a 47% shooter from the field and he made 38% of his 3-point shots. He also shot 74% from the FT line. He was a Southern Nebraska Conference first team selection and all-state Class C-1 honorable mention. Bargen is headed to Hastings College next year to play football.

Co-Captain

Cory Hollinger, Sr., Cross County

During his senior season on the basketball court for the Cross County Cougars, Cory Hollinger was as dominating at his forward position as he was during the football season as a tight end. Hollinger put up 17 points per game and was just a few rebounds shy of also averaging double digits at 8.8 per game. “Cory is a rare talent in small school high school basketball. He has the ability to play with his back to the basket, posting up, or can take defenders off of the dribble and hit shots from the outside,” said Cougar head coach Jimmy Blex. “He is a great leader, and has a tremendous work ethic. He will be greatly missed by our program.” Hollinger shot better than 60% from the field, drained 11 of 26 3-point shots for 42% and was solid at the free throw line hitting 77 of 117 chances for 66%. He scored in double figures in 25 of 27 games with a season-high of 27 points against Malcolm. Hollinger was a Crossroads Conference first team selection and C-2 all-state honorable mention. He will be playing football at South Dakota University next fall.

All-Area

Trev Peters, Jr., Heartland

One of the more prolific offensive threats in the area, Heartland junior Trev Peters was a nightmare for defenses who faced the Huskies. Peters was a threat to score from anywhere on the floor as he averaged 18.2 points per game and drained 49% of his shots from the field (153-313) and that included 37 of 97 3-point attempts for 38%. He was third in the area in scoring, 10th in shooting percentage and ninth in free throw percentage at 65%. “Trev loves to run the floor and score in transition,” commented Heartland head coach Erik Wetjen. “He has great precision around the hoop as most of his scoring per game is within six feet of the basket. He is an all-around offensive player who can also pull you away from the hoop shooting 3-pointers.” He finished with 44 assists and 32 steals. He scored in double figures in all but two of the team’s games and he had a season-high of 35 points against Fullerton. He also cracked 30 points in the team’s win over Thayer Central. Trev was an SNC second team choice and all-state C-2 honorable mention.

Trajan Arbuck, Sr., Heartland

One of the strengths of Heartland senior Trajan Arbuck was his creativity around the basket. During his senior season, Arbuck averaged 12.5 points per game which was eighth best in the final York News-Times All-Area stats and he dished out 84 assists for a 4.3 average which led area players. “Trajan had a solid season despite being injured and missing a few games early on,” said Heartland head coach Erik Wetjen. “Trajan has been a great offensive player for us at Heartland. Trajan is one of the most creative players getting to the hoop that I have coached.” Arbuck shot 43% from the field (94-218) and he knocked down 46 of 64 free throws for 72%. The Southern Nebraska Conference recognized his play on the court this past year with a third team all-conference selection. He was also a C-2 all-state selection as an honorable mention.

Kale Wetjen, Sr., Heartland

In golf the five-iron is considered the utility club. Heartland senior Kale Wetjen was the Huskies five-iron on the basketball court this past season. “Kale is the utility player for us. He does all the things that most players don’t like to do,” said Heartland head coach Erik Wetjen. “Kale’s vision in transition is phenomenal and his hustle will definitely be missed. He is one of the smarter players I have coached.” Wetjen scored when needed to, but for the most part he served the team well in other areas. His 60 steals was second best in the area at 2.6 per game and he also dished out 67 assists for a 2.8 per game average. Wetjen was also a force on the glass as he ripped down 160 rebounds (6.7) and of those 160, 59 were offensive boards. He finished up the season 19 of 28 at the free throw line for 66%. He was an honorable mention selection by the SNC and C-2 all-state honorable mention.

Garrett Ivey, Jr., York

During the 2021-22 high school basketball season, York junior Garrett Ivey served as the team’s director on the floor. He was the team leader in assists at 4.0, 10th in scoring among area players and averaged 11.9 points per game, Ivey had the ninth best overall shooting percentage at 50% and was third in 3-point field goal percentage at .387. York head coach Scott Lamberty said the Duke offense went through the junior guard. “Garrett was a steady hand for us as he took control and ran the show very well all season,” said Lamberty. “His continued development was a key to our late season success.” He ended the season hitting 28 of 44 free throws for 64%. Ivey’s play on the court was recognized by the Central Conference as he was named to the first team and all-state honorable mention in Class B.

Ryan Seevers, Jr., York

He was one of the quicker guards in the area and had a way of baiting opponents into situations that usually ended up in charges. Over the course of the season he set a school record in that area and finished as the team’s leading scorer averaging 13.3 points per game (7th). “Ryan set a school record with 12 charge takes for the season,” commented Lamberty. “His development in attacking the basket helped lead our surge the second half of the season.” Seevers put up 282 shots this year with 116 finding the mark for 41% overall. He knocked down 49 3-pointers and led the team in free throws attempted with 76. He also helped the Dukes in rebounding with 3.4 per game. Seevers was named to the Central Conference second team at the end of the year and Class B all-state honorable mention.

Austin Phinney, Jr., York

At 6-3 and playing power forward, Austin Phinney led the Dukes on the boards. “Austin set a single season school record for rebounds in a season,” commented York head coach Scott Lamberty. “His athleticism on the glass was a major factor in our success.” Phinney picked up 7.7 rebounds a game and he scored 8.6 points which was a huge factor in the Dukes success this past year. He shot 46% from the field (82-178) and led the team from free throw line percentage wise hitting 47 of 67 attempts for 70%. He was active on the defense side with 43 steals and also dished out 50 assists and blocked 32 shots. His efforts on the court were rewarded at the end of the season as he was a Central Conference Third Team selection as well as all-state Class B honorable mention.

Carter Seim, Sr., Cross County

Sometimes what an athlete provides for their team can’t be measured in numbers. Cross County senior Carter Seim didn’t post any numbers on the basketball court that pop off the page, but his ability to do so much for the Cougars was a huge asset in the team’s success. “Carter did a little bit of everything for us. He plays a hybrid point-forward for us,” said Cross County head coach Jimmy Blex. “He has the ability to take people off the dribble, but also post up smaller guards. He also was a great defender for us all season.” Seim averaged 6.5 points and picked up 3.2 rebounds per game. He was among the area leaders in field goal percentage as he connected on 66 of 112 shots for 59%. That was fourth best in the final YNT stats. Seim was a Crossroads Conference second team selection and C-2 all-state honorable mention.

Haiden Hild, Sr., Cross County

Over the course of the year, Cross County senior Haiden Hild knocked down 55 3-point shots. His biggest game was 28 point performance, which included eight threes as he set the single game school record in a 70-33 win over BDS. Hild ended the year averaging just under eight points per game for the Cougars. “Haiden was our outside threat all season long,” said Cougars head coach Jimmy Blex. “He broke the school record for 3-point shots made in a single game with eight. He also was a solid on-ball defender for us.” Hild attempted 168 3-pointers and ended the season hitting right at 33%. He picked up 51 rebounds and dished out 32 assists. Hild’s play on the court was rewarded by the Crossroads Conference with a selection to the second team. Hild also earned all-state honorable mention in Class C-2.

Maj Nisly, Jr., Centennial

Late in the season Centennial junior Maj Nisly became a huge contributor on the offensive side of the ball. Nisly finished the season with a seven-point per game average, but over the final nine games of the year he put up 11.1 per game as the Broncos won the SNC Tournament championship. “Maj came on strong towards the end of the year, after missing some games early due to sickness,” said Broncos head coach Cam Scholl. “Maj is a big strong guard who is able to score inside and out. He is also a playmaker for us this year leading us in assists, and being second on the team in rebounds.” Nisly was also strong on the glass for his size averaging 4.4 rebounds and he also dished out 51 assists and hit 31 of 43 free throws for 72%. The Southern Nebraska Conference recognized his play on the court and rewarded his season efforts with a third team all-conference selection and he was an all-state C-1 honorable mention choice.

Isaiah Lauby, Sr., Fillmore Central

According to Fillmore Central head coach Derek Reinsch, senior Isaiah Lauby took his game to new heights in 2021-22. The senior averaged 15.6 points per game, which was fifth best among all area players and was eighth in rebounding as he pulled down 6.0 per game. “Isaiah took a big step forward this year for us. He became a better all-around scorer that used his height inside and he attacked the rim,” said Reinsch. “He found ways to impact the game other than simply scoring. A lot of defensive plans were to get into) him and make things hard for him, yet he still had a very successful year despite being the focal point.” Lauby went 59 of 85 at the free throw line for 72% and he also had 38 steals. Lauby was a Southern Nebraska Conference second team selection. He also picked up all-state honors as a C-1 honorable mention.

Trey Richert, Jr., Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Lutheran opponents tried to slow down junior guard Trey Richert with different defensive schemes. That’s when Richert used his creativity to create shots and opportunities on the offensive end. “He is maybe one of the best shooters in the area. He works extremely hard and he really improved at creating his own shot this year, which was really big when you are getting face-guarded every single game,” commented Nebraska Lutheran Knights head coach Chris Beagle. “After breaking the school record for points in a game last season, he followed that up by breaking the record for the most points in a single season.” Richert led the York News-Times area scoring 19.8 points per game and was second in free throws connecting on 52-70 for 74%. He pulled down 4.7 rebounds a game with 73 steals and 56 assists. Richert was a Crossroads Conference first team selection and D-2 all-state honorable mention.

Trevor Hueske, Jr., Nebraska Lutheran

Despite not having one of his better seasons on the hardwood, Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske found other ways to help his team over the course of the season. He still averaged 10.2 points per game and picked up five rebounds per contest. He was just 11 of 40 from 3-point range, but was fifth in assists per game at 3.6. His 65 steals was good for a 2.6 per game average and a tie for second in the final YNT stats. “Trevor is a great athlete. He kind of hit a slump this year, but still shot it well enough from inside the arc (41%) and hit enough outside where teams had to respect it,” said Lutheran head coach Chris Beagle. “He was just five assists away from breaking the record for assists in a season.” Hueske was named to the Crossroads Conference honorable mention team at the end of the year. He was also an all-state honorable mention in D-2.

Drake Schafer, Sr., Hampton

Over the past four seasons, Hampton’s Drake Schafer has been one of a handful of players who have worked hard to get the Hawks basketball program back on track. This year the senior guard was second in scoring on the team at 10.3 points per game and he knocked down 24 3-pointers. Schafer set up his teammates every night to the tune of 4.1 assists per game which is second among players in the York News-Times coverage area. He was strong on defense as his 2.6 steals a night joined four other players in a tie for second in the stat charts. He finished up his final season as a Hawk going 41 of 64 at the free throw line for 64% and was the team leader on the boards as he averaged 5.5 per game. Schafer was a member of the Crossroads Conference honorable mention team.

Lane Urkoski, Sr., High Plains

High Plains senior Lane Urkoski had many roles on the Storm basketball team, and being a leader was one of them. “Lane was big for our team this year. His leadership skills throughout the year helped our young team tremendously. He was a do-it-all guy for us,” commented High Plains head coach J.T. Hamm. “Point, wing, post it didn’t matter. Often times he would have to guard the other team’s best player. Lane put in a lot of work in his free time to improve his craft. I feel like he progressed as the season went along and was playing his best basketball at the end.” Urkoski led the Storm at 13.4 points per game and that was sixth best in the final stats. He shot 41% from the field (105-254) and he was 21 of 67 on 3-point shots for 31%. He battled his way to 6.4 rebounds (also sixth) and he made 90 free throws on 167 attempts. He finished his senior year with 54 steals and 31 assists. Lane was a CRC honorable mention selection. Lane was a D-1 all-state honorable mention.

Isaac Stark, Sr., McCool Junction

McCool Junction senior Isaac Stark had many roles on this year’s Mustang basketball team. He was asked to score, sometimes defend the opponent’s best player and be the team leader on the floor. “Isaac understood his role extremely well and did a nice job embracing the opportunities he had. Isaac was our floor leader this season. He did a good job of handling the ball up and down the floor and did a good job of getting us into our offensive sets,” said Mustang head coach Jarrod Weiss. “Isaac had the ability to create off the dribble and attack the paint. He did a majority of his scoring off the dribble to the hoop and also was very capable of dishing the ball to open teammates when defenses collapsed on him.” Stark averaged 8.2 points per game and pulled down 3.8 rebounds. He connected on 42% of his shots from the field (62-147) and he had 72 assists and 40 steals. Stark earned Crossroads Conference honorable mention honors at season’s end.

Kole Svec, Sr., Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan head coach Dean Filipi called senior Kole Svec a “great teammate.” Svec averaged 5.7 points per game and he pulled down 3.7 rebounds a night. He shots 36% from the field hitting 49 of 136 shots and he went 29 of 53 at the free throw line for 55%. “Kole was a great teammate. He worked hard all season long and tried to do whatever was asked of him,” commented Filipi. “He was not always the most talented player on the floor, but he always gave it his best.” He finished up his final season in the Timberwolves’ colors with 51 assists and 25 steals. Svec was named to the Crossroads Conference honorable mention team. He also was named to the D-2 all-state honorable mention team.

York News-Times Honorable Mention

Centennial: Lane Zimmer, Lance Haberman, Alex Hirschfeld; Cross County: Alex Noyd, Shayden Lundstrom; Exeter-Milligan: Peyton Pribyl, Marcus Krupicka, Draven Payne, Tyler Due; Fillmore Central: Keegan Theobald, Luke Kimbrough, Kade Cooper; Hampton: Brayden Dose; Heartland: Jake Regier; McCool Junction: Mapieu Kuochinin; Nebraska Lutheran: Jace Dressel, Isaac Beiermann, Aaron Koepsell; York: Leyton Snodgrass.