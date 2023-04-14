CO-CAPTAINS

McKenna Yates, JR., McCool Junction

The McCool Junction girls went 24-3 and reached the Class D-2 state tournament for the first time in 20 years, thanks in large part to the stellar play of do-everything point guard McKenna Yates. The junior dynamo topped the area leaderboard in scoring for the third consecutive season, scorching the nets to the tune of 21.9 points per game. She was also efficient with her touches, ranking fourth in shooting percentage (.452, 203 of 449) and second in free-throw percentage at .730 (92 of 126). She just missed a spot on the final area leaderboard in 3-point shooting but still buried 34% of her shots from beyond the arc and scored in double figures in each of the Mustangs’ 27 games, including 18 20-plus point outings and a pair of 30-point performances. Yates saved her best for last, pouring in a career-high 39 points on 12 of 18 shooting (including 8 of 12 from 3) in the district finals against Pleasanton and followed that up with 20 points on 7 of 19 shooting against Humphrey St. Francis at state. She also pulled down 12 rebounds in both games to cap her junior year with a pair of double-doubles. Yates averaged 5.3 boards per game for the season and finished second among area leaders in both steals (3.7) and assists (3.4) per game while also blocking 28 shots. She earned first-team all-CRC honors and was a Class D-2 first-team all-state pick in the Omaha World-Herald. “McKenna was the offensive leader and point guard for the team. She stepped up her defense and rebounding this year as well,” Mustangs head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “She was our go-to player when we needed scoring or even a steal.”

Shyanne Anderson, JR., Cross County

Cross County won 22 of 27 games and punched a ticket to the state tournament for just the second time in program history, thanks largely to the dynamic play of junior point guard Shyanne Anderson. Anderson ranked second on the final area leaderboard in scoring with 13.8 points per game and cracked double figures in 20 games, including four outings with at least 20 points and a pair of 30-point performances, including a career-high 34 (on 13 of 20 shooting) in a win over BDS on Dec. 30. The junior shot 38% (122 of 320) from the floor this year and connected on an area-best 79.1% of her free throws (91 of 115), but she also dished out 2.6 assists a night to rank fifth among area leaders. Defensively, Anderson pulled down 4.1 rebounds per game to pair with 61 steals and nine blocks as she earned first-team all-CRC recognition. “Shyanne stepped up as an offensive leader for us this season! There’s a reason that she’s been seeing the floor since her freshman year, but this year she took her offense to another level and got to a spot where she really wanted the ball in her hand,” Cougars head coach Mitch Boshart said. “She’s as good of a guard as we’ve had at Cross County in a long time. When you look (at) her ability to score at three levels, her court vision, and her ball handling ability, she does a lot of great things for us on the floor. Throw in the fact that she is a solid free throw shooter, and that makes her a very complete player. Defensively she probably gets overlooked a bit too, but she has great anticipation on that side of the floor as well and uses her defense to create offensive opportunities as well.”

ALL-AREA

Cora Payne, JR., Centennial

Centennial went 15-10 this season thanks in large part to Payne’s play in the post, as the junior averaged 7.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Payne led the Broncos on the glass as she tied for sixth among area leaders in rebounding and grabbed double-digit boards five times with a career-high 14 in the subdistrict finals at Cross County. The junior shot 69 of 164 (42%) from the floor and netted double-digit points in 10 of 25 games. Payne notched her first four career double-doubles this season and also swiped a team-high 60 steals to pair with 23 assists and 10 blocks en route to third-team all-SNC honors. “Cora has developed into a tremendous leader at Centennial. She is a tireless worker and wants to give her best in everything she does,” Broncos head coach Jake Polk said. “I admire Cora for not only the basketball player she is, but also for the person she is. She was a great teammate and a great captain for us this season. The thing about Cora that I think I admire most is that she is coachable. She looks you in the eye when you give her coaching and she nods and says ‘okay’ and tries to follow through with what she was coached to do. Cora has set herself up for a great track season and awesome senior year and I’m really proud of her for the growth and leadership she has shown.”

Catelynn Bargen, SO., Centennial

Bargen proved vital to Centennial’s offensive success this season as the sophomore guard led the team with 9.5 points per game, a figure that tied for ninth on the final area leaderboard. She shot 39% (93 of 237) from the floor and pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game to pair with 38 steals, 39 assists and nine blocks. Bargen poured in a career-high 25 points on 11 of 17 shooting in a Dec. 10 win over Tri County and netted at least 10 points on 10 occasions, and she notched the first two double-doubles of her career within a span of four days during wins over Shelby-Rising City and Central City in January. The sophomore was a first-team all-SNC selection for her play on the hardwood. “Cate showed a lot of growth this season as a basketball player and as a leader,” Polk said. “She is able to score the ball in many different ways, which makes her so difficult to guard. Cate only being a sophomore is exciting for the future of the team.”

Lilly Peterson, JR., Cross County

Peterson capped her junior year as the Cougars’ third-leading scorer with 7.9 points per game on 66 of 218 (30%) shooting. The forward was the area’s third-most efficient shooter from the charity stripe, where she connected on 51 of 74 (69%) free throws. Peterson also paced Cross County on the glass with 5.8 rebounds per game and recorded 33 steals, 56 assists and six blocks en route to second-team all-CRC honors. In a win over Shelby-Rising City on Dec. 2, Peterson shot 6 of 10 from the floor and went 11 of 14 at the foul line as she poured in a career-high 26 points to pair with a career-high 12 rebounds for her first career double-double. “Lilly is a player we can use to do just about anything on the floor. She can play inside and out and she can guard inside and out, both of which she was asked to do throughout the year,” Boshart said. “Defensively she was one of our leaders. Her work on the glass is a testament to that, but she played the physical and aggressive style that we asked her too, and she did a great job communicating on that end. Offensively, her point production dropped a little bit, but some of that was due to the ability of our offense to be pretty evenly spread. She was still a big option for us, and she improved as a passer as the year went on as well.”

Ema Dickey, FR., Cross County

Dickey burst onto the scene in a big way during her freshman season, as the guard finished second on the team with 9.4 points per game. She shot 42.5% (85 of 200) from the floor and ranked seventh in the area in free-throw efficiency, hitting on 73 of 121 foul shots for a 60.3% clip. Dickey cracked double figures in scoring during 11 of 27 games, including a season-high 20 on 8 of 11 shooting in a win over Mead on Dec. 28. The freshman also averaged 3.4 rebounds per game and swiped 52 steals to pair with 33 assists and a block. She earned all-CRC honorable mention for her play on the hardwood. “I think it’s pretty clear to anyone watching our team that Ema loves basketball. She’s been a go getter on the court since she was young, and hitting the floor for varsity games this year was something she’s been preparing a long time for,” Boshart said. “Ema is a about as tough and physical as guards come, and she made a living putting a shoulder down and getting to the hoop. She is a capable shooter from the outside, and that will look to become a bigger part of her game as time goes on. She was also aggressive for us on the defensive end of the floor. She’s going to continue to improve as the years go on, but she had a freshman season to be proud of.”

Savana Krupicka, JR., Exeter-Milligan

Krupicka quickly emerged as a go-to scorer for the Timberwolves this season, as the junior guard averaged 11.5 of the team’s 36.3 points per game, good for sixth among final area leaders. She also pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game, swiped 38 steals and dished out 33 assists while blocking eight shots. Krupicka netted double-digit points in 18 of 24 games, including a career-high 18 points twice on Feb. 13 against Friend and Feb. 14 against McCool Junction. Krupicka was an all-CRC honorable mention. “Savana made a big jump from her sophomore to junior year,” E-M head coach Jackson Krejci said. “She led the team in scoring and played well on defense. She attacked the basket well and rebounded well from her guard spot. She shared duties at the point guard spot.”

Faith Engle, SR., Fillmore Central

Engle saved her best basketball for last, as the forward led the area in rebounding with 8.6 boards per game and finished fifth among area leaders in scoring with 12 points a night. The senior shot 39% (95 of 244) from the floor. She was No. 4 among area players in foul shooting, connecting on 68 of 104 free throws for a 65.4% clip. Engle also recorded 39 steals, 34 assists and 19 blocks on her way to second-team all-SNC honors. She scored at least 10 points in 17 of 23 games with a career-high 23 in a Dec. 29 win over Shelby-Rising City. On 10 occasions, Engle hit the glass to the tune of double-digit rebounds, pulling down 18 boards in a Jan. 20 win over Tri County. After failing to notch a single double-double in her first three seasons, the forward collected 10 of them this winter.

Lillian Dose, SR., Hampton

Hampton’s leading scorer this season, Dose netted at least 10 points in 17 of 23 games and averaged 12.2 a night, the fourth-best mark in the area. The guard hit on 95 of 230 shots for a .413 shooting percentage and crashed the glass to the tune of 7.7 rebounds per game, the third-most among area leaders. In addition to her scoring prowess, Dose topped the area leaderboards in both steals (4.1) and assists (3.7) per game. The senior swiped 95 total steals and dished out 85 assists for the year to pair with 35 blocks as she earned all-CRC honorable mention. Dose poured in 25 points during a win over Elba on Dec. 13 and set the Hawks’ single-game steals record with 11 against Harvard on Dec. 30. “Lillian was our leader and go-to girl on the basketball court. She was our point guard the lead all team statistical categories except one,” Hampton head coach Margo LaBrie said. “Lillian made the Hampton’s record book this year. She is No. 2 in career steals, No. 4 in career assists and No. 7 in career blocked shots.”

Nevaeh Lukassen, JR., Hampton

As the Hawks’ No. 2 scorer behind Dose, Lukassen averaged 8.5 points a game on 36.7% shooting (69 of 188). The forward also grabbed seven rebounds a night – tied for sixth among area leaders – and finished in a tie for fifth on the area leaderboard with 2.7 steals per game. The junior netted 10-plus points in 11 of 23 games, with a season high of 14 she reached on three occasions. She also pulled down double-digit rebounds in six games and recorded four double-doubles. “Nevaeh got better and better as the season progressed. She was an important part of our offense and we relied on her quickness and jumping abilities on defense,” LaBrie said. “There are many games this year where she had double-doubles. Nev was our second leading scorer.”

Hailey Lindburg, SR., High Plains

Lindburg paced High Plains offensively during her senior year, as the guard tied for ninth among area leaders with 9.5 points per game on 64 of 199 (32.2%) shooting. She grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game and tied for fifth on the area leaderboard with 2.7 steals per game. On nine occasions, Lindburg cracked double figures in scoring, including five games with at least 18 points and a career-high 21-point outing in a Feb. 3 win over East Butler. For her play as a senior, she earned all-CRC honorable mention. “Hailey led the team in scoring, assists and steals,” Storm head coach Mack Alspaugh said. “She was a three-year starter, a four-year letter winner and led High Plains to the most wins in a season.”

BriAnn Stutzman, JR., McCool Junction

The Mustangs’ second-leading scorer, Stutzman tallied 10 points or more in 10 of 27 games this season, including a season-high 16 in a Dec. 3 win over Hampton. The junior guard shot 37% from the floor and was third in the area in 3-point efficiency as she hit at a 35.8% clip from downtown (42 of 117). Stutzman averaged 8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds a game to pair with 31 assists, 48 steals and two blocks. She earned all-CRC honorable mention for her play as a junior. “BriAnn is one of our best perimeter shooters and playmakers alongside McKenna,” VanWesten said. “She shot the ball well against many CRC teams.”

Shelby Bandt, JR., McCool Junction

Bandt averaged 8.1 points per game and led McCool Junction on the glass, where she pulled down six rebounds a night to tie for ninth among area leaders. The junior post shot 42% (82 of 195) from the floor and 59% (52-88) at the foul line while cracking double figures nine times this season. Bandt poured in a season-high 21 points against Freeman on Dec. 29 and finished with 17 against Pleasanton in the district finals and 10 against St. Francis at state. She pulled down 15 rebounds against East Butler on Jan. 31, one of three games in which the junior grabbed double-digit boards. She also notched 68 steals, 29 assists and 19 blocks en route to all-CRC honorable mention. “Shelby is our workhorse on the inside who always guarded the opposing team's best posts,” VanWesten said. “She had to front and jump in front of posts much taller than her all season long. She scored best off transition with her quickness or off post moves inside.”

Lily Otte, SR., Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Lutheran turned in a solid 11-11 campaign, and the Knights were led on the floor by senior point guard Lily Otte, who ranked third in the area with 13.2 points per game. She shot 34.8% (79 of 227) from the floor, 29.4% (32 of 109) from three and scored in double figures 15 times, including thrice eclipsing the 20-point mark. In a win over East Butler on Jan. 10, Otte poured in 32 points on 12 of 27 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds for one of two double-doubles on the year. The senior averaged 4.7 boards per game and ranked third on the area leaderboard with 3.5 steals a night. “Lily has been a powerhouse for our team every year that I have been a coach at Nebraska Lutheran,” head coach Moria Hackbarth said. “She leads the team offensively, able to score in almost any situation. She has been the voice and drive behind our team.”

Rebecca Hueske, SO., Nebraska Lutheran

While Otte drew a lot of attention as Lutheran’s leading scorer, Rebecca Hueske was actually their most efficient offensive weapon. The sophomore guard/forward finished seventh in the area with 10.5 points a ballgame and ranked second among qualified players in both field goal percentage (89-189, .471) and 3-point percentage (14-39, .359). Hueske cracked double figures in scoring 10 times with a season-best 24 against Hampton on Jan. 17. She crashed the glass to the tune of five rebounds per game and finished fourth among area leaders with 2.8 steals. “Rebecca has really stepped up this year for our team, and has become our most consistent scorer,” Hackbarth said. “She was usually the point on the floor when Lily was out of the game.”

Kiersten Portwine, JR., York

Kiersten Portwine was an offensive catalyst all season long for the Dukes, who won 21 of 25 games with all four losses coming to Class B state champ Elkhorn North and Class C-1 runner-up Adams Central. The junior averaged 9.4 points per game and shot 75 of 221 (34%) from the floor. She ranked fifth among area leaders in efficiency from beyond the arc (56 of 158, .354) and cracked double figures in 11 games with a season high 19 in the season opener against Ralston. In the Dukes’ state tournament win over Scottsbluff, the point guard canned five triples and led all scorers with 15 points. Defensively, Portwine tallied 3.4 rebounds per game to pair with 33 steals and two blocks, and she dished out 50 assists on the year. The junior guard earned first-team all-Central Conference honors for her play this season. “Kiki was our floor general this year running the point guard position most of the season. She was our leading scorer and shot over 35% from 3,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “Kiki set a school record for 3’s in a season at 56. Kiki had a number of clutch moments this year that helped lead our team to multiple victories.”

Chloe Koch, SO., York

The Dukes’ main secondary scoring option behind Kiersten Portwine, Chloe Koch burst onto the scene with a strong sophomore campaign, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer with 8.5 points per game despite coming off the bench. Koch shot 40% from the floor (68 of 172) and was the area’s fourth-best sharpshooter as she buried 25 of 70 (.357) chances from downtown. The guard amassed 10 games with double-digit points and poured in a season-high 19 in an overtime loss to Adams Central on Dec. 20. She averaged 3.4 boards per game with 39 steals, 32 assists and a block en route to second-team all-Central Conference honors. “Chloe had a coming out party for the Dukes this year as a sophomore,” Kern said. “She was our second leading scorer and led our team in 3-point shooting over 36%. Chloe is certainly one of the more athletic players in the area with a unique ability to go by defenders and get to the rim.”

Rylyn Cast, SR., York

Cast’s impact for York on the court didn’t always show up in the scorebook as she averaged just 4.7 points per game, but Kern said after the state win against Scottsbluff the senior’s presence on the floor was crucial in opening up the offensive flow. Cast shot 38% (44 of 115) from the floor and netted a season-high 10 points twice in wins over Grand Island Central Catholic and Ralston. Defensively, Cast pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game to pair with 26 steals and 14 blocks. She also collected 46 assists and was a Central Conference honorable mention. “Rylyn had the difficult matchup of guarding the opposing team’s tallest player each night and she did it with flying colors,” Kern said. “At 5’8, Rylyn never backed down to a challenge while becoming a dominant defender and rebounder for our team.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Centennial: Savannah Horne, Karley Naber, Ella Wambold. Cross County: Lindee Kelley, Adrienne Waller. Exeter-Milligan: Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates. Fillmore Central: Kaili Head, Reyna Hafer, MaKenna McCoy. Hampton: Gavin Gilmore, Raegan Hansen. Heartland: Hayden Mierau, Lilly Carr, Felicity Johnson, Riley Goertzen, Allie Boehr. High Plains: Peyton Hofmann, Rylee Ackerson. McCool Junction: Sara Weisheit, Claire Brugger. Nebraska Lutheran: Jasmine Malchow, Marissa Endorf. York: Josie Loosvelt, Lauryn Haggadone.