Co-Captain

Trey Richert, SR., Nebraska Lutheran

The past two seasons, Nebraska Lutheran’s Trey Richert has been one of the most prolific offensive players in the York News-Times coverage area. In his senior season he led the area in scoring at 21.4 points per game and was the tops in free throw shooting knocking down 70 of 79 for 89%. He was second in steals as he averaged 2.5 per game. “Trey has been one of the best players in the area for three years now and his senior year was no different,” said Lutheran head coach Chris Beagle. “Whenever our team needed a basket, Trey was there to get us one or set his teammates up for one. One of the hardest working kids I’ve been around, and a perfectionist at his craft.” He had a season high 38 points against Shelby - Rising City and scored 30 or more points three times. He was a Crossroads Conference first team selection.

Co-Captain

Ryan Seevers, SR., York High School

The York Dukes’ march to the state semifinals in Class B had several stars along the way. Senior Ryan Seevers led the Dukes in scoring at 15.3 points per game and shot 53% from the field over the course of the season. He was also the Dukes’ second leading free throw shooter as he knocked down 67 of 95 tries for 71%. The senior’s best offensive outing of the year was against Adams Central when he scored 26 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the field which included 2 of 3 on 3-point attempts. “Ryan was a hard worker and a very good shooter,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty. “He also led the team in charges taken over the course of the year.” His efforts were recognized by the Central Conference with a first team selection, and he was a second-team Class B all-state pick in the World-Herald.

All-Area

Maj Nisly, SR., Centennial

A lot of the success of the Centennial Broncos in 2022-23 can be attributed to the play of senior Maj Nisly. The senior guard was the team’s leading scorer at 14.4 points per game which was fifth among area players and was fifth in 3-point shooting as he hit 65 of 181 for 36%. He picked up 5.1 rebounds a game and he was a 60% free throw shooter. His top offensive game of the season was a 27-point night at Columbus Lakeview. “Maj developed into a nice player for us this year. He led our team in scoring. He was also our best perimeter defender,” commented Centennial head coach Cam Scholl. “Maj improved a lot from last year to this year and was one of the best players in the area.” Nisly earned all-Southern Nebraska Conference recognition.

Tanner Hollinger, JR., Cross County

Cross County junior Tanner Hollinger was the most consistent offensive threat the Cougars had this year. Of the 18 games he appeared in, he scored in double figures 16 times with a season high 25 points coming against Centura. The junior averaged 14.8 points per game which ranked him fourth in the area and he was third in rebounding as the 6-6 forward averaged seven boards per game. “Tanner was our all-around best player on both ends of the floor. He is a great leader and works hard on his game. He is a threat from inside and outside, and took several games over for us in crucial moments throughout the season,” said Cougars head coach Jimmy Blex. “However he missed eight games due to injury in January and February.” Hollinger was a first team CRC selection.

Ashton Seim, JR., Cross County

Cross County junior Ashton Seim’s name could be found in four of the seven category leaders at the end of the year. He was second on overall free throw shooting at 79% as he hit 44 of 56 tries, third in assists at 3.3 per game and 2.1 steals ranked him fourth. His 11.2 points per night was top 15 among area players. His best offensive night was a 25 point effort against Aquinas in the subdistrict final where he was 6 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He also went 10 of 11 at the free throw line. Seim was a second team CRC pick. “Ashton really stepped into a scoring role quite nicely as the season went on. He had to take on more of the scoring when Hollinger went down with injury,” said CC head coach Jimmy Blex. “He was a consistent threat from anywhere on the floor for us, and will only continue to improve.”

Brayden Dose, JR., Hampton

Hampton head coach Dalton Miller said when junior Brayden Dose struggled on some nights to score, his defense was still always on point. “Brayden was a leader on and off the floor. He is a true competitor that I believe will have the opportunity to do some big things for the program during his senior year. He scored in double digits on 10 occasions and had a season high of 18 points,” commented Miller. “His effort was always there defensively even if he struggled scoring. He was a great teammate, and will do whatever it takes to try and win.” Brayden averaged 8.3 points per game and pulled down four rebounds a game. He finished the season with 50 assists.

Trev Peters, SR., Heartland

Heartland senior Trev Peters dealt with some injuries this past season, but when he was on the floor the senior was the main offensive threat for the Huskies. He averaged 13.5 points per game which was sixth best among area players. Peters shot 42% from the field and knocked 66% from the free throw line which was just out of the top 10 in the area. “Trev accomplished something not many players do in reaching 1,000 points in our second game of the year at Sutton,” said Heartland head coach Taylor Siebert. “Trev dealt with some injuries in January that set him back but I was very proud of him for how he battled and led our team during adversity.” Peters earned SNC second team all-conference honors.

Zach Quiring, SR., Heartland

Heartland senior Zach Quiring was the Heartland Huskies’ stopper on defense. The senior finished up his final year averaging 9.3 points per game and hauled in 5.4 rebounds per game. He shot 43% from the field and 60% from the free throw line. “Zach came off the bench at the beginning of the season and after Christmas due to an injury with Jake Regier he stepped into a new role and I was very proud of what he did for our team,” commented Huskies head coach Taylor Siebert. “Every game we had him matched up on our opponents best player. I wish we could have kept playing because towards the end of the season he really became confident in his shot.” Quiring earned SNC third team selection.

Carter Urkoski, FR., High Plains

It didn’t take long for High Plains freshman Carter Urkoski to adjust to the varsity level of high school basketball. On January 10 he set a career mark with 34 points and two games later broke that by scoring 35 and going 16 of 25 from the field. But it was not just his offense. He led the area in rebounding pulling down 9.9 boards a game while averaging 12.6 points per night and 2.3 steals a game, third best. “Carter had a great freshman year. He had to come in a play a pivotal role for us, and I thought he adjusted quick to the game and really held his own in the post,” said Storm head coach JT Hamm. “Carter was able to break two school records this year with 22 rebounds against Giltner and 35 points against Dorchester. I look forward to watching Carter progress over the next couple of years.” Urkoski was a second team CRC selection.

Ayden Hans, SO., High Plains

Along with freshman Carter Urkoski, High Plains sophomore Ayden Hans gave the High Plains Storm offense one of the most lethal scoring duos in the Crossroads Conference. Hans finished up the season averaging 12.5 points per game and 15 times in 21 appearances he scored in double numbers with his season high coming against Osceola with 22 points. “Ayden’s game really came along as the season progressed. He did not play most of his freshman year because of an ankle injury, so at the start of the year he had to adjust a little bit,” said High Plains head coach JT Hamm. “I think as the year went along he really became a threat scoring the basketball. And every time we needed a bucket he was who we turned to.” Hans was an honorable mention selection by the CRC Conference.

Mapieu Kouchinin, SO., McCool Junction

McCool Junction center Mapieu Kouchinin did just what a big man in the post is supposed to do: score the basketball. He did that at 12.7 points per game and hauled in 6.1 rebounds. He was seventh in both scoring and rebounding. The third thing was he shot the ball inside the paint at 62% (111-of-171) which was fourth best in the YNT coverage area. “Mapieu drew all our opponents attention this year. He consistently faced double teams in the post and his presence on the floor helped get his teammates a lot of open looks,” said McCool Junction head coach Jabe Wurtz. “He (is) a very skilled and smooth big man with great hands. He is a big part of our success this season.” Kouchinin was recognized for his play in the Crossroads Conference with a second team selection.

Carson McDonald, FR., McCool Junction

The freshman guard play of Carson McDonald this past season is just one of many reasons the McCool Junction Mustangs came within one game of making the Class D-1 State Basketball Tournament. McDonald averaged 12.5 points per game (9th) in the area and led the area in 3-point shooting as he knocked down 52-134 for 39%. He was also among the leaders in assists with 3.0 per game. “Carson ran the show for us as a freshman this year. He led us to an 18-6 record as our point guard and he is expected to lead our team on offense. He is a great outside shooter and can finish in the paint,” said head coach Jabe Wurtz. “He is our best passer as well and sets many of his teammates up with great shots. He is a great player and the future is bright for him.” Carson earned first team CRC recognition.

Garrett Ivey, SR., York

York head coach Scott Lamberty referred to senior Garrett Ivey as the player who made the Dukes go this past year. Ivey averaged 10.3 points per game along with dishing out an area high five assists per contest. His best offensive night of the season was a 23 point effort against Aurora in the Central Conference semifinals. He knocked down 21 of 56 3-point shots for 38% (2nd) and picked up right at three rebounds per game. “Garrett is just an all-around athlete and a very good shooter,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty. “He is the player that made us go.” Garrett finished with 123 assists, 41 steals and was a second team Central Conference selection.

Barrett Olson, SR., York

York senior Barrett Olson was a threat from just about anywhere on the floor. He had the ability to drive and dish or drive and score, plus he hit 3-point shots at 35% this year. He ended the season 112-of-235 overall for 48%. He was also active on the boards as he hauled in five rebounds per game. “Barrett was a very hard worker,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty. “He came up clutch for us many times this year.” Olson had a season-high 27 points in the district final against McCook and scored in double figures 16 of 24 games. He scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his only double-double against Northwest. The Central Conference made him a second team selection at the end of the year.

Dan Stoner, SO., Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central head coach Derek Reinsch described sophomore Dan Stoner’s play on the court this season and he didn’t leave out much 0f anything when he described the effect he had on the team. “Dan impacted both sides of the floor scoring and rebounding and was a force defensively for us, he really controlled the paint and altered a lot of shots,” said Reinsch. “Many times Dan was the focal point of team’s defensive game plans but he was still able to have a lot of success and played extremely well with his team. He was able to cut and move really well and found a lot of them when teams doubled or tripled him.” Stoner was second in the area in scoring as he averaged 16.7 points per game with a season high of 31 against Adams Central. He averaged 5.7 rebounds a game and hit 58 of 78 free throws for just under 75% which was sixth in the area. Stoner earned all-Southern Nebraska Conference honors.

Keegan Theobald, SR., Fillmore Central

A player that can have an impact on a game in so many different ways, whether it is by making a defensive stop or a hitting a huge basket, is a coach’s dream. Fillmore Central senior Keegan Theobald fit that role for head coach Derek Reinsch this past season and will leave the program taking many records with him. “Keegan had a great end to his senior season. Not only will he go down as the single season assist leader for us, but he also owns the career assist record and career steal record,” Reinsch stated. “Keegan has was able to up his stats overall and had a great impact for us as the ball was in his hands most of the time. Keegan hit some really big shots for us in crunch time but the biggest came in overtime in the SNC finals as he hit the go ahead 3 that proved to be the winning bucket. The thing that made Keegan really good for us was the fact he could impact the game in multiple ways.” He averaged 7.7 points per game and hauled in just under five rebounds a game. He was efficient at the free throw line hitting 42 of 64 for 66%. He was a second team all-SNC pick.

Ryland Garretson, JR., McCool Junction

Every team needs a defensive stopper and that is just one of the many hats junior Ryland Garretson wore for the McCool Junction Mustangs this past season. “Ryland got the assignment of guarding the best player every game we played this year and he never backed down. His defense kept us in a lot of games and helped us win some games too,” commented McCool Junction head coach Jabe Wurtz. “His defense created a lot of offense for us with steals and fast breaks. Ryland led us in deflections with 91. His athleticism was a problem for most of our opponents.” Ryland averaged just at eight points per game and his six rebounds a night ranked eighth among area players. He led the area charts in steals per game at 2.7, shot 59% from the field and was all-CRC honorable mention.

Alex Noyd, JR., Cross County

To listen to Cross County head coach Jimmy Blex describe junior Alex Noyd’s role on this year’s team indicates the junior was not afraid to get his hands dirty and go into battle. “Alex did a little bit of everything for us. He does the dirty work that made our team successful,” stated Blex. “He guarded other teams’ best ball handlers and he was a physical presence for our team even as he’s a little undersized.” Noyd averaged nine points per game, fought in the paint with the big boys and hauled in 3.1 rebounds a night. He was efficient at the free throw line hitting 46 of 76 for 64% and knocked down 19 3-pointers in the Cougars runs to the district finals. The Crossroads Conference recognized his play on the court with an honorable mention selection.

YNT Honorable Mention

Centennial- Lane Zimmer, Sam Ehlers, Alex Hirschfeld

Cross County – James Elgin

Fillmore Central- Carson Asche, Jarin Tweedy, Kiffin Theobald

Hampton- Wyatt Dose, Kash Majerus, Eli Arndt, Grant Ferguson

Heartland- Langdon Arbuck, Merrick Maltsberger, Tucker Bergen

Nebraska Lutheran- Trevor Hueske, Jace Dressel

York- Austin Phinney, Ryan Huston, Leyton Snodgrass

Exeter-Milligan- Marcus Krupicka