York News-Ties are holiday hoops tourney

Landscape littered with Holiday Basketball Tournaments

HAMPTON – The only area team to host a holiday basketball tournament this year will be the Hampton Hawks.

Of the 10 area schools, eight girls and boys basketball teams will be in action the final week of the year.

Fillmore Central will also host their holiday wrestling tournament Wednesday in Geneva.

Here are the schedules for holiday tournaments next week.

Monday, Dec. 27

Hampton Holiday Tournament

Girls-North Gym

2 p.m.-Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw

5:30 p.m. – Harvard vs. Hampton

Boys-North Gym

3:45 p.m.-Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw

7 p.m.-Harvard vs. Hampton

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girl’s consolation and championship at 3:45 p.m.

Boy’s consolation and championship at 5:30 p.m.