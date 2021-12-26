York News-Ties are holiday hoops tourney

Landscape littered with Holiday Basketball Tournaments
HAMPTON – The only area team to host a holiday basketball tournament this year will be the Hampton Hawks.
Of the 10 area schools, eight girls and boys basketball teams will be in action the final week of the year.
Fillmore Central will also host their holiday wrestling tournament Wednesday in Geneva.
Here are the schedules for holiday tournaments next week.
Monday, Dec. 27
Hampton Holiday Tournament
Girls-North Gym
2 p.m.-Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw
5:30 p.m. – Harvard vs. Hampton
Boys-North Gym
3:45 p.m.-Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw
7 p.m.-Harvard vs. Hampton
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Girl’s consolation and championship at 3:45 p.m.
Boy’s consolation and championship at 5:30 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Girls
Noon – Clarkson-Leigh vs. Shelby-Rising City
3:30 p.m.-Fullerton vs. Fillmore Central
Boys
1:30 p.m.-Clarkson-Leigh vs. Shelby-RC
5:15 p.m.-Fullerton vs. Fillmore Central
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Girls and boys consolation games at noon and 1:30
Girls and boys championship games at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.
Runza Holiday Classic - Milford
Monday, Dec. 27
Girls
2:30 p.m.-Cross County vs. Mead
Boys
7:45 p.m.-Cross County vs. Mead
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Tournament games all played in Central City starting at 11 a.m. with the girls and 12:45 p.m. for the boys.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Girls
2 p.m.-Centennial vs. Oakland-Craig
6 p.m.-Wilber-Clatonia vs. Malcolm
Boys
3:45 p.m.-Centennial vs. Oakland-Craig
7:30 p.m.-Wilber-Clatonia vs. Malcolm
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Girls and boys consolation games at 2 and 3:45 p.m.
Girls and boys championship games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
East Butler Holiday Tournament
Teams include High Plains, Cedar Bluffs, Friend and East Butler.
Matchups not available. Games start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Tournament concludes on Wednesday.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Silver Lake Holiday Classic
Girls
Noon- Shelton vs. Red Cloud
3:15 p.m.-Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake
Boys
1:30 p.m.-Shelton vs. Red Cloud
5 p.m.-Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake
Thursday, Dec. 30
Girls and boys consolation games at noon and 1:30 p.m.
Girls and boys championship games at 3:15 and 5 p.m.
Fillmore Central Holiday Wrestling Tournament- 9 a.m.
Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Girls
1:30 p.m.-York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
5 p.m.-Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic
Boys
3:15 p.m.-York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
6:45 p.m.-Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic
Thursday, Dec. 30
Girls and boys consolation games at 12:30 and 2 p.m.
Girls and boys championship games at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.
The Heartland girls and boys basketball teams will play games on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Doniphan-Trumbull.