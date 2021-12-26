 Skip to main content
York News-Ties are holiday hoops tourney
Landscape littered with Holiday Basketball Tournaments

HAMPTON – The only area team to host a holiday basketball tournament this year will be the Hampton Hawks.

Of the 10 area schools, eight girls and boys basketball teams will be in action the final week of the year.

Fillmore Central will also host their holiday wrestling tournament Wednesday in Geneva.

Here are the schedules for holiday tournaments next week.

Monday, Dec. 27

Hampton Holiday Tournament

Girls-North Gym

2 p.m.-Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw

5:30 p.m. – Harvard vs. Hampton

Boys-North Gym

3:45 p.m.-Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw

7 p.m.-Harvard vs. Hampton

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girl’s consolation and championship at 3:45 p.m.

Boy’s consolation and championship at 5:30 p.m.

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Girls

Noon – Clarkson-Leigh vs. Shelby-Rising City

3:30 p.m.-Fullerton vs. Fillmore Central

Boys

1:30 p.m.-Clarkson-Leigh vs. Shelby-RC

5:15 p.m.-Fullerton vs. Fillmore Central

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girls and boys consolation games at noon and 1:30

Girls and boys championship games at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

Runza Holiday Classic - Milford

Monday, Dec. 27

Girls

2:30 p.m.-Cross County vs. Mead

Boys

7:45 p.m.-Cross County vs. Mead

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Tournament games all played in Central City starting at 11 a.m. with the girls and 12:45 p.m. for the boys.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Girls

2 p.m.-Centennial vs. Oakland-Craig

6 p.m.-Wilber-Clatonia vs. Malcolm

Boys

3:45 p.m.-Centennial vs. Oakland-Craig

7:30 p.m.-Wilber-Clatonia vs. Malcolm

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Girls and boys consolation games at 2 and 3:45 p.m.

Girls and boys championship games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

East Butler Holiday Tournament

Teams include High Plains, Cedar Bluffs, Friend and East Butler.

Matchups not available. Games start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Tournament concludes on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Silver Lake Holiday Classic

Girls

Noon- Shelton vs. Red Cloud

3:15 p.m.-Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake

Boys

1:30 p.m.-Shelton vs. Red Cloud

5 p.m.-Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake

Thursday, Dec. 30

Girls and boys consolation games at noon and 1:30 p.m.

Girls and boys championship games at 3:15 and 5 p.m.

Fillmore Central Holiday Wrestling Tournament- 9 a.m.

Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Girls

1:30 p.m.-York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

5 p.m.-Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic

Boys

3:15 p.m.-York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

6:45 p.m.-Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic

Thursday, Dec. 30

Girls and boys consolation games at 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Girls and boys championship games at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

The Heartland girls and boys basketball teams will play games on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Doniphan-Trumbull.

