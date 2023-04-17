SCHUYLER – York head coach Rich Saxer said Northwest might be the best Class B girls team in the state right now and on Saturday they did nothing to discredit that statement as they won the Central Conference championship in Schuyler.

Northwest defeated York 6-0 in the semifinals and Schuyler in the final 10-0 to run their record to 10-0.

Conditions in Schuyler on Saturday were brutal as winter returned in full force with temperatures in the mid-30’s and light precipitation falling in the form of both rain and even ice pellets.

York’s record fell to 6-6 on the season, but in the consolation game against Lexington (7-3), the York girls nearly avenged an 11-1 opening season loss to the Minutemaids, but came up short losing 2-1 in a shootout.

Lexington

“We cherished an opportunity to avenge our season opening loss to Lex 11-1, and we almost pulled it off,” explained Saxer. “Tuva Franklin scored on a penalty kick with just over three minutes left to tie it up, but the shootout didn't go our way this time. The girls played very hard in difficult conditions.”

The Minutemaids went up 1-0 with 23:41 on the clock in the first half when the assist from freshman Maylin Novoa was finished by junior Kimberly Garcia-murillo for the lead.

The score stayed at 1-1 until the Dukes were awarded a penalty kick and senior international exchange student Tuva Franklin from Sweden converted to tie the game with 3:13 left on the clock.

In the shootout the Minutemaids converted four PKs to one for the Dukes.

York finished with just two shots and Lexington had four with junior goalie Sam McDaniel recording three saves.

On defense, senior Josie Loosvelt had eight steals, junior Leah Davis five and Lauryn Mattox four.

Northwest

Northwest, rated as the No. 4 team in Class B according to the Omaha World-Herald, was relentless from the start as they opened a 4-0 lead at the half and went on to their ninth shutout in 10 wins, 6-0.

“GINW might be the best team in Class B. They went on to win the championship by 10 early in the second half against Schuyler,” said Saxer. “We tried to pack it in against them, but they move so well and handle the ball with lots of skill. Sam McDaniel having given up six goals but also made some pretty nice saves.”

McDaniel was under fire the entire first half and if not for three or four outstanding stops the score could have been 7-0 or even 8-0 at the break.

Game conditions were cold with a light mist falling at times, but Northwest didn’t miss a beat as they finished with six goals on 12 shots, while the Dukes failed to get off a shot at the Viking keeper.

On defense York was led by Mattox with five steals, Franklin had four as did Emily Aguilar.

York has just three regular season games remaining as they will host Holdrege in their only game this week tonight at 5 p.m. and close out the season next week with a pair of road games at Aurora and Crete on Tuesday and Thursday.