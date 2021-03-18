York misses on early scoring chances in 1-0 loss to Stars

YORK – The Kearney Catholic Stars and the York Dukes came into Thursday night’s season opener at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex both having not won a game in about 22 months.

At the same time, however they hadn’t lost one in that long as well. Chalk that up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite both teams sporting rosters with eight seniors each, none of those players had played since they were sophomores and most of them did not play at the varsity level.

The Stars scored the only goal of the game early in the second half and the Kearney Catholic defense held off two great York scoring chances late to post the 1-0 win.

The Dukes looked ready to strike early, as they had three solid scoring chances, but could not close the deal on any of them.

Assistant head coach Joey Leinen said after the game he chalks the loss up to it being the first game.