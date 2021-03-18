York misses on early scoring chances in 1-0 loss to Stars

YORK – The Kearney Catholic Stars and the York Dukes came into Thursday night’s season opener at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex both having not won a game in about 22 months.
At the same time, however they hadn’t lost one in that long as well. Chalk that up to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite both teams sporting rosters with eight seniors each, none of those players had played since they were sophomores and most of them did not play at the varsity level.
The Stars scored the only goal of the game early in the second half and the Kearney Catholic defense held off two great York scoring chances late to post the 1-0 win.
The Dukes looked ready to strike early, as they had three solid scoring chances, but could not close the deal on any of them.
Assistant head coach Joey Leinen said after the game he chalks the loss up to it being the first game.
“I think a lot it today was the first game of the year. I think we have worked a lot inside so far and we have not been able to get outside as much as we have wanted,” said Leinen. “We had those early opportunities and at times we just tried to get to cute with the ball. Instead of doing what we can do this far at this time of the year. As far as their defense, I don’t think it was anything different throughout the game.”
After a scoreless first half, the Stars put the first points on the board about eight minutes in.
A shot from the Stars pin balled it’s way around in front of the York goals and ended up right in front of senior Kegan Bosshammer who just kicked it in from point blank range for the winner.
Leinen said the loss of the 2020 season to COVID-19 had an effect, but that it is just an excuse.
“It just kills you experience wise, because we had a lot of young players who never got to play last year. They are playing now but they lost that whole year of experience,” added Leinen. “That hurts, but it is the same for everyone else too. Really that is just an excuse right now.”
York finished with 14 shots on goal, the same number as the Stars. York senior keeper Chase Collingham recorded six saves.
York hosts their 2021 Soccer Invite on Saturday at the Cornerstone Sports Complex and the Dukes open with Class A Omaha Burke at 12 noon. The other game will feature North Platte against Aurora.
“They are Class A and I know they have been really good in the past. It’s early in the year and anything came happen,” explained Leinen. “We will get after it in practice tomorrow, figure some things out, make some changes and do what we can on Saturday. It is going to be a long day.”