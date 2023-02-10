YORK – Over the past four weeks, the York Dukes tennis program hosted around 30 students from grades 6-8 at its winter tennis program. The participants competed in drills in contests each week, which were run by coaches Dan Malleck and Josh Miller with some help from high school players.
The contest winners for each day are as follows:
January 10 - Peter Dallmann
January 17 - Sam VanGomple, Ashton Stuhr, Kealey Kirkendall, Peter Dallmann, Crew Collingham, Azariah Rochard
Jan 24 - Peter Dallmann, Gavin Fowler, Crew Collingham, Molly Kotschwar, Abby Real, Kara Brekke
Jan 31 - Peter Dallmann, Connor Krausnick, Gage Stahr, Jack Chavanu
Feb 7 - Ashton Stuhr, Will Liston, Hayley Mattox, Sydney Jacobsen, Kaley Nunnenkamp, Addison Meers, Devyn Dunham, Layla Headley, Gavin Fowler