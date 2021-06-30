York, McCool Junction weigh in on NSAA all-sports points standings

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the final standings for the NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools.
The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs. This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs.
The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies the following fall.
NSAA Cup Details & Point System
Each year the NSAA recognizes the most successful activities programs in the state with the NSAA Cup. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a statelevel event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.
The boys and girls competition in each class features schools earning participation and performance points from their respective activities. In the All-School Division, schools receive participation points for each of its NSAA registered programs and earn additional points for placing in NSAA Championship events.
All schools, which finish in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a State Championship event, receive points. In activities’ Championships involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative will earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.
In playoff events involving teams in a split classification, the same top eight positions in that event’s class (ex. D1 and D2) will earn full points for their class competition. If there are fewer than eight schools from a classification in the event, only those schools represented, are eligible to receive points. Championship performance points are awarded for all activities championship events as follows:
• First place 50 points
• Second place 45 points
• Third place 40 points
• Fourth place 35 points
• Fifth place 30 points
• Sixth place 25 points
• Seventh place 20 points
• Eighth place 15 points
Class B NSAA Cup Final Standings
All School Division Top 10 Girls Division Top 10
School Cup Points School Cup Points
1. Omaha Skutt 733 1. Omaha Skutt 403
2. Norris 540 2. York 372.5
3. Elkhorn 497.5 3. Elkhorn 285
4. York 462.5 3. Norris 285
5. Northwest 440 5. Northwest 275
6. Elkhorn North 350 6. Elkhorn North 260
7. Hastings 325 7. Duchesne Academy 217.5
8. Aurora 302.5 8. Scottsbluff 202.5
9. Beatrice 295 9. Blair 155
10. Waverly 292.5 10. McCook 150
Boys Division Top 10
School Cup Points
1. Omaha Skutt 450
2. Elkhorn 297.5
3. Norris 275
4. Mount Michael 270
5. York 257.5
6. Northwest 252.5
7. Beatrice 250
8. Aurora 245
9. Hastings 235
10. Waverly 200
Class C NSAA Cup Final Standings
All School Division Top 10 Girls Division Top 10
School Cup Points School Cup Points
1. GICC 452.5 1. Lincoln Lutheran 232.5
2. Columbus Scotus 322.5 2. GICC 190
3. Aquinas Catholic 315 3. North Bend 180
4. Norfolk Catholic 300 4. Crofton 175
5. Lincoln Lutheran 292.5 4. Hastings SC 175
6. Lincoln Christian 277.5 6. GACC 170
7. Adams Central 262.5 7. Col. Scotus 167.5
8. Kearney Catholic 247.5 8. Malcolm 165
9. Hastings SC 235 8. Norfolk Catholic 165
10. Malcom 220 10. Boone Central 160
Boys Division Top 10
School Cup Points
1. GICC 317.5
2. Aquinas 290
3. Col. Scotus 255
4. Adams Central 200
5. Burwell 195
6. Malcolm 170
7. Norfolk Catholic 165
7. Wayne 165
9. Omaha Concordia 160
10. Milford 152.5
Class D NSAA Cup Final Standings
All School Division Top 10 Girls Division Top 10
School Cup Points School Cup Points
1. AB Bergan 452.5 1. Bergan 200
2. McCool JCT 255 2. Chambers 197.5
3. FCSH 252.5 3. Wausa 180
4. NPSP 250 4. Humphrey SF 155
5. Yutan 247.5 5. FCSH 150
6. Mullen 235 6. Elmwood-Murdock 147.5
7. Hartington CC 230 7. Mullen 137.5
8. Humphrey SF 220 7. Osmond 137.5
9. Chambers 217.5 9. Pleasanton 135
10. Wausa 205 10. Wynot 132.5
Boys Division Top 10
School Cup Points
1. Yutan 222.5
2. Bergan 192.5
3. McCool JCT 185
4. NPSP 180
5. Osceola 177.5
6. St. Mary’s 165