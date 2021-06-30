York, McCool Junction weigh in on NSAA all-sports points standings

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the final standings for the NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools.

The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs. This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs.

The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies the following fall.

NSAA Cup Details & Point System

Each year the NSAA recognizes the most successful activities programs in the state with the NSAA Cup. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a statelevel event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.