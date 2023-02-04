YORK – York head coach Holly Fuhr said from the start she knew this year’s York boys bowling team could be something special.

“With this being the first year for bowling at York High School, I kind of knew from the get-go this team would be something special,” Fuhr stated. “I had been a part of the Unified program for the last couple of years so I knew they had experience and had already been coached and they have a great deal of love for the game and I knew they were going to give 110%.”

On Tuesday the York boys will go into the team competition at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln as the No. 1 seed in Class B. The Dukes finished the season with a record of 23-4, with all of their losses to Class A schools. They will take on the No. 8 seed Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs at 8 a.m.

York Juniors Landon McConnell and Schuyler Handy, along with freshman Logan Handy and McCool Junction senior Garrett Hansen will all be back for the singles finals on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The top eight pin fall totals advance to the head-to-head tournament.

McConnell said his parents first got him interested in the sport.

“My parents were both big bowlers and that is how I got interested. I would always come down here on Sunday nights and watch them bowl,” McConnell said. “My mom has really helped me out throughout the years, it’s been a ride for sure.”

McConnell who averages 198 started out with the conventional one-hand approach, but later switched to two-hands and the change has really helped his game.

“I actually started throwing one-handed and it wasn’t going so well so the girls coach Scott, came up and asked if I would be interested throwing two-handed. I tried it and it just kind of stuck and I have developed it over the years. I think just the strength in my arm is what made it throwing two-handed so much better.”

Schuyler Handy said he didn’t take the game too serious at first, but then when he realized it was not just fun, but he also enjoyed it that changed.

“I moved here to York about six years ago. I used to come up here every day and I didn’t really take it serious at first, but then I realized it was a lot of fun and that I was really good so I got really competitive,” Schuyler commented. “In middle school I was in a travel league and I started to win a lot and that’s when I thought that I could be really good.”

Schuyler who leads the team with a 205 average added that it would be cool for York to win state in their first season and for him to win the singles title.

“With this being a sport in the first year it would be really cool to win state. The way the season has gone I really feel that we are capable of winning,” Handy said. “Individually it would be very good for me to win state it would help me a lot and a lot to work forward to.”

The third Duke who will compete in team and singles is Logan Handy, a freshman who is averaging 193 per game. Logan also wasn’t really sure about bowling at first, but he learned that it was pretty cool.

“I really got interested because I would always come to watch and they got me interested in trying it. It seemed pretty cool and I wasn’t really sure about it, but I thought it was pretty neat to try,” he said. “I started out throwing a plastic ball and I finally moved up to a different type of ball. I just hope to do well in both team and individuals at state.”

The team is rounded out by Parker Friedrichsen (178), Ethan Phinney (170), Kennan Dirks (169) and Joe Burgess (168).

Fuhr said no matter what style you choose to use when you bowl, it still comes down to fundamentals.

“We have a lot of different styles, but at the end of the day every bowler has to end square at the line and have a consistent follow through to make their game work for them,” stated Fuhr. “We definitely had a lot of difference levels with this team if you look at both the boys and the girls, girls specifically we kind of started from the ground up. We didn’t have a lot of experience and I am really, really big on fundamentals. That is something we do absolutely every single day. It makes us just a refined team.”

McCool Junction senior Garrett Hansen was in the singles final eight last season and advanced to the semifinals before being eliminated. Hansen said not a lot of people really understand why we have to make adjustments and use so many different bowling balls.

“A lot of people don’t understand the sport of bowling. That’s why a bowler has so many bowling balls just like a golfer has so many golf clubs and that is to be able to adjust to those different conditions. You just have to stay one step ahead of it and make the changes as you need to,” Hansen said.

Hansen said he was trying to do the math in his head at districts because he wasn’t sure if had a good enough score to qualify.

“I honestly wasn’t sure if I quite made it. I was trying to do the math and I wasn’t sure until I heard someone say my name. It was a relaxing and proud moment and I was happy I didn’t end my career coming up short,” the senior Mustang said. “This being our second season, there have been some ups and downs but it has been a lot of fun so far. We didn’t all have the results that we were all looking for, but overall I think we really improved.”

Garrett will be attending Grand Canyon University next fall to further both his education and bowling career.

York junior Kassidy Stuckey who averaged 142 this season can now add bowling to the list of things she has accomplished as a York Duke and earned a state appearance in. Stuckey, known for her dominance in Cross Country and the several state titles that she has won on the track, said going into the season she didn’t know what to expect.

“I think going into it I didn’t really have any idea what to expect. I just joined bowling to have some fun with friends. Once the season started it was a lot more intense than you would expect it to be,” Stuckey said. “It was fun to go through the season with my friends. You can have a really good day or really bad day and you don’t know until you start bowling what that might be. Our coaches are really good at teaching us fundamentals and at the beginning I really had no idea of what I was doing. When I heard that I was third it was just a huge surprise. I will definitely try to work on my game over the summer and get better. I’m sure our coaches will have a plan for it.”

McCool sophomore Morgan Thiemann can add state bowling qualifier to her resume after making it to state in track and field her freshman season in the discus. She credits Garrett Hansen for getting her interested in the sport.

“Last year was the first year for McCool Junction to have bowling and Garrett (Hansen) got me interested in bowling. A lot of my friends were doing it to so I thought I’d give it a try. It’s a new thing, but I found out that I really liked it and enjoyed bowling with my teammates,” Thieman stated. “For me it was a lot of satisfaction hearing my name called that I had made it to state. I really pulled through at districts and I had a bunch of really good games. I was excited and I am really looking forward to it. I’m really nervous that is for sure.”

The Nebraska NSAA state bowling tournament will be held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln with Class A boys and girls team bowling on Monday and on Tuesday Class B takes the stage to determine their team champions. The championship match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. both days.

On Wednesday the boys open the action with singles in both Class A and Class B with the top eight advancing to the single elimination tournament. At 1 p.m. the girls get started and will roll under the same format.

“It’s just a matter of reminding them it is one shot at a time and you throw your game. We are making our statement here and throwing everything else out,” said Fuhr.“The NSAA has already picked what the shot is going to be and it’s just the houses responsibility to put it out on the lanes. They will re-oil for the championship match.”